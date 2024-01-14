market is stalling, but solana, chainlink and more are rising

#market #stalling #solana #chainlink #rising

As usual, the crypto market shows little volatility on a weekend day. The price of bitcoin (BTC) is almost at the same level as yesterday, while the overall trading volume has taken a big hit. This market update provides an overview of the current state of the crypto market, and highlights today’s rare outliers.

View of the market

At the time of writing, the total crypto market cap is $1.767 trillion, which is 0.3% higher than 24 hours ago.

The price of bitcoin is currently 39,257 euros on the Dutch crypto exchange Bitvavo, 0.66% lower than yesterday. The average price of bitcoin on all major exchanges is $42,863. Bitcoin now controls 47.5% of the market. This percentage has decreased slightly since yesterday.

$60.457 billion worth of crypto has been traded in the past day. This is 52.34% less than yesterday.

Fastest crypto climbers, including Solana

Despite the low trading activity, several altcoins have experienced a nice increase. The biggest top 50 risers are toncoin (TON), chainlink (LINK)) and solana (SOL). They performed as follows over the past 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON): +8,62%

Chainlink (LINK): +7,68%

Solana (SOL): +6.80%

Celestia (TIA): +6,51%

Injective (INJ): +4,49%

Hardest crypto decliners, including ethereum classic (ETC)

There are also some decliners. The biggest top 50 decliners are ethereum classic (ETC), mantle (MNT) and immutable x (IMX). They performed as follows over the past 24 hours:

Ethereum classic (ETC): -5,14%

Mantle (MNT): -5,12%

Immutable x (IMX): -3,61%

Optimism (OP): -3.16%

Lido DAO (LDO): -2.91%

Today’s most important crypto news

Earlier today you could read on Crypto Insiders that the huge investment banks JPMorgan and TD Cowen are not convinced of a quick approval of Ethereum spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs).

Now that Bitcoin ETFs have been ticked off, investors are eagerly awaiting the arrival of such exchange funds for Ethereum. In the summer, several major asset managers submitted their applications, including BlackRock.

The final deadline for VanEck’s application passes in May, but according to JPMorgan and TD Cowen, we won’t see approval by then.

