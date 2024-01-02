Markets expect interest rate cuts in the first half of this year – Executive Digest

#Markets #expect #interest #rate #cuts #year #Executive #Digest

A cut in interest rates in the euro zone in the first half of this year is expected by the market, but the president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, does not want to let her guard down and seeks to curb expectations.

After 10 consecutive increases in key interest rates, the central bank kept the cost of loans unchanged in the last two meetings, which combined with the reduction in inflation and growth data leads markets to expect 2024 to bring a cut.

However, the president of the ECB does not yet want to declare victory in controlling inflation, having defended today that decision-makers should not become complacent after the recent drop in the pace of price increases and ruled out any discussion in the Council of Governors of a drop in rates. .

“The top of interest rates is seen. In fact, you only need to look at the Euribor to understand this, with the reference to 12 months being the lowest for a few weeks now”, points out the president of IMF – Financial Markets Information, Filipe Garcia, in statements to Lusa.

The economist recalls that the fact that Isabel Schnabel, one of the most conservative members of the ECB, “a few days ago “capitulated” by recognizing the positive evolution of inflation” shows that “the ECB’s opinion is already changing”.

“At Lagarde’s press conference, it was clear that the ECB does not want to give in, changing its discourse more slowly”, he considers.

Filipe Garcia explains that the market discounts cuts of around 150 points in 2024, with the first occurring in March or April, that is, six or seven months since the last increase.

“However, I believe that central banks in general, including the ECB, will be somewhat reluctant to cut as much and as quickly as market forecasts as they will want to see the effects of both the hikes that were made and the first cuts and will be afraid of a second wave of inflation”, he predicts.

After the fastest rate of increase in interest rates in the history of the euro zone, senior economist at Banco Carregosa Paulo Rosa, speaking to Lusa, highlights that the money market anticipates five drops of 25 basis points each until the meeting on the 27th of October of next year, “with a 65% probability that the first cut of 25 basis points will take place at the second meeting of the year, on March 7, 2024, starting a new cycle of lower interest rates”.

The downward trajectory of inflation has supported market conviction and the ECB today revised downwards the forecasts for the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) to 5.4% in 2023 and 2.7% in 2024, when in September it pointed to a rate of 5.6% in 2023 and 3.2% in 2024.

The ECB also forecasts growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from, on average, 0.6% in 2023 to 0.8% in 2024 and 1.5% in 2025 and 2026.

The executive director of ActivTrades Europe, Ricardo Evangelista, speaking to Lusa, highlights that those responsible at the ECB “have insisted on a more ‘hawkish’ (restrictive) speech, not assuming that the next move will be a cut”.

“However, this is precisely what the financial markets have been discounting, in a dynamic that is reflected in the weakening of the euro against other major currencies such as the dollar and the pound”, he says.

For the analyst, the first cut should occur during the second quarter of next year and be 25 basis points.

“Beyond this horizon, it will be difficult to predict other developments, depending on the data that is released, especially inflation, economic growth, and employment and wages”, he states.

On the other hand, XTB analyst Henrique Tomé, speaking to Lusa, considers that the interest rate trajectory will continue to depend greatly on the evolution of economic indicators, pointing out that the underlying inflation rate, which excludes the most volatile categories such as food and the energy “remains much higher than desired”.

“If inflation continues to show signs of slowing down, we believe that there is no room for further interest rate increases, as economic activity in Europe, especially in Germany, is quite fragile. However, talk of interest rate cuts next year seems unlikely, although, once again, it depends on the evolution of economic indicators”, he predicts.

Lagarde’s position contrasts with that of the president of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, who signaled on Wednesday that cutting interest rates is a topic for reflection.

“Lagarde tried to avoid the idea of ​​cuts in the short term. It wasn’t as explicit as Powell yesterday [quarta-feira] in relation to cuts in 2024, but the reason for this is poorly understood because the economic situation in the euro zone is worse and inflation is lower”, he says.

The ECB interest rate applicable to main refinancing operations and the interest rates applicable to the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility are 4.50%, 4.75% and 4.00%, respectively.

After years of rates at historic lows, the ECB raised interest rates for the first time in 11 years in July 2022, by a total of 450 basis points until the last increase in September.