Marlins and Luis Arráez fail to agree before arbitration limit

The Marlins were unable to reach a 2024 salary agreement with two-time batting champion Luis Arráez, center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and closer Tanner Scott before Thursday’s arbitration deadline.

Since the parties could not agree, both must present a salary figure and a hearing will be scheduled between January 29 and February 16. A panel of arbitrators will listen to each side’s arguments and select one of two figures, with no intermediate terms, as the player’s salary for the upcoming season, although players and teams can continue negotiating until the hearing date.

Miami reached an agreement with its other eight arbitration-eligible players, including Venezuelan left-hander Jesús Luzardo. According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, Luzardo’s deal is for $5.5 million. Left-handers Trevor Rogers, AJ Puk and Steven Okert ($1.0625 million, according to a source), right-handers Anthony Bender and JT Chargois, Dominican outfielder Jesús Sánchez and Panamanian catcher Christian Bethancourt will also avoid a hearing.

Arráez, who is coming off his second consecutive batting title, won his arbitration case last February after being traded from Minnesota to Miami. The Twins had submitted an offer of $5 million, while he had requested $6.1 million. In November, the 26-year-old Arráez expressed his willingness to engage in talks about a possible extension with Miami.

According to Cot’s Baseball Contracts, Arráez could earn $11 million in his second year of arbitration eligibility.

Chisholm, who will turn 26 on February 1, was chosen as the National League’s starting second baseman for the 2022 All-Star Game, but has been hampered by injuries since 2021. Despite playing center field for the first once and appearing in only 97 games, he was just one home run short of a 20-20 year in 2023. Chisholm earned $749,500 in 2023, and could receive $2.2 million in his first year of arbitration eligibility, according to Cot’s .

Scott, 29, tied for the most fWAR among MLB relievers, setting career highs in categories such as innings, BB/9 rate and WHIP in 2023. Scott, who is in his final year of arbitration, had a salary of US$2.825 million in 2023 and is projected to earn US$6 million in 2024.

Luzardo, who won his arbitration case against the Marlins last February to receive $2.45 million, accumulated the eighth-highest fWAR among qualifying NL pitchers in 2023. He has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason.