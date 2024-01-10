Marlins sign Rachel Balkovec as director of player development

#Marlins #sign #Rachel #Balkovec #director #player #development

MIAMI – Rachel Balkovec has agreed to become the Marlins’ director of player development, a source tells MLB.com. The club has not confirmed.

Balkovec, 36, is no stranger to the minor league environment, having worked at the minor league level for three organizations since he began his professional career in 2012. Over the past two seasons, he served as manager of the Class-A affiliate. of the Yankees.

According to a story published by MiLB.com’s Rob Terranova, Balkovec has been well into the analytical numbers, starting with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science at Creighton and New Mexico, where he was an NCAA Division I catcher in his softball teams. Balkovec later earned a master’s degree in kinesiology from LSU in 2012.

Balkovec is the latest acquisition to come under new president of baseball operations Peter Bendix, who has brought in Gabe Kapler (assistant general manager) and Vinesh Kanthan (director of baseball operations) as he restructures the organization.