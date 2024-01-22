Marrakech: Arrest of a British man for theft and use of a false identity

#Marrakech #Arrest #British #man #theft #false #identity

By The Economist | 01/22/2024 – 10:21 | Share

Elements of the Prefectural Service of the Judicial Police of Marrakech arrested, on Sunday, a British national for his potential involvement in the theft of a false identity in order to escape an international search warrant issued by the British justice system, according to a security source.

The suspect, aged 32, is the subject of an Interpol red notice for a criminal case of drug trafficking, money laundering and also possession of a firearm. Investigations carried out by the National Security services led to the arrest of the suspect, who also entered Morocco illegally.

Furthermore, the latter was taken into police custody, pending his interrogation which will focus on the circumstances of his commission of the offense as well as the application of the extradition procedure which is implemented in accordance with legal provisions. governing international cooperation procedures in the judicial field.