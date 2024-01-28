Marrakech: The Mahamid 9 District Plunged into Total Darkness

Last night, an unexpected shadow enveloped the Mahamid 9 district in Marrakech. From eight o’clock, the lights went out, plunging residents into total darkness.

Requests for Explanations Left Unanswered

In the heart of this lively neighborhood, “Block 400” was hit hard by a sudden power outage. The residents, surprised and unhappy, turned to the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water in search of answers. But so far, their requests have gone unheeded.

Call to Action

In an increasingly tense situation, residents are urgently appealing to the Office for immediate intervention. The consequences of this power outage are multiple: economic losses, disruption of daily activities and even potential safety hazards.

Anger and Questions

The radio silence of local authorities has only fueled the anger of residents. No explanations, no precautions communicated. Citizens feel abandoned in the face of the darkness that now reigns in their neighborhood.

The question remains: how long will this dark night last? Residents are waiting for answers, solutions and above all, light in this moment of uncertainty.

