Married At First Sight starts again: who is still married? | Backbiting

For the ninth time already, people blindly agree to each other Married At First Sight, a new series of which starts on Tuesday. This daring first date is more often unsuccessful than successful. Who is actually still together?

Patty and Bram – season 1

The first season was an immediate success. Patty and Bram were an immediate match and decided to stay married. Eight years later, things are still going strong between the two.

They also have two children together. Daughter Puck was born in 2019 and daughter Juul was born in 2022. “Look, after all these years we have a beautiful family and we are still happy,” Bram wrote on Instagram last November.

Chantal and Nikolai – season 2

Also the second series of Married At First Sight (MAFS), broadcast in 2017, had one success story. Chantal and Nikolai fell in love after meeting at the altar and are still married.

This couple also expanded their family. In 2019 they became parents of daughter Fenne and in 2022 twins, named Mats and Dex, were born.

Sonny and Dylan – Season 7

For no fewer than four seasons, not one successful couple emerged from the dating show. That made up for the seventh series, because it resulted in no fewer than two couples. Sonny and Dylan were favorites of many MAFS-viewers. It was a hit from the first look and the two are still very happy after more than two years. “We really are a golden match,” Dylan previously told NU.nl. “We weren’t concerned with the cameras, just with each other.”

One small problem: Dylan lived in Emmen and Sonny more than 200 kilometers away in Dordrecht. They decided to live together in the latter place. Their family has also grown: they adopted two cats, Maui and Meeko.

Rowan and Astleigh – Season 7

Rowan and Astleigh also clicked from the first second. “Of course, they cannot test the attraction between us in advance. We were lucky with that,” Rowan said last year in conversation with the AD.

Six months after their meeting, Rowan came to Astleigh’s house in Zoetermeer. The intention was to stay there temporarily. “But I never left.” The two have also added each other’s surname to their own surname.

Better luck in season 9?

New in the ninth season of Married At First Sight is the third day of testing. In previous seasons, potential candidates were screened for two days in order to form the ultimate match. So that process will be expanded slightly.

During the third test day, the experts talk to the candidates about why they are still single. “We find out why someone does what he does and what the reason is that things went wrong in previous relationships,” says sexologist and MAFSexpert Eveline Stallaart in conversation with Veronica Superguide. “This way you better understand during the broadcasts why a candidate withdraws when things get difficult or makes a seemingly strange choice.”

Laura and Cathalijne – season 8

Where other MAFScouples quickly saw sparks fly, this was not the case with Laura and Cathalijne. “We might have swiped each other away on a dating app, but now we knew that we had been matched for a reason,” Cathalijne told the magazine in April 2023 Flair.

Still, they fell in love and decided to stay married. As far as we know, the two are still together – although juice channel RealityFBI reported in early January that Laura and Cathalijne are no longer together. As often as the others MAFSIn any case, the two couples do not see each other. Laura lives in Tilburg and Cathalijne 200 kilometers away in Rheezerveen, Overijssel.

Married At First Sightpresented by Carlo Boszhard, can be seen every week on Tuesday and Wednesday at 8:30 PM on RTL 4 from Tuesday 16 January.