Mars: Can Humans Live on Mars?

Mars, also known as the red planet, is the fourth planet closest to the sun. Its close proximity to Earth is thought to harbor life such as humans and animals. Additionally, there is a theory that Mars once had more water than Earth. Some researchers say that humans could live on Mars, but of course there are several conditions that must be met. The reasons are like humans need oxygen, the second reason humans are creatures that need water and the third reason is adaptation to the place they will inhabit.

The first reason is that humans need oxygen. On Mars most of the atmosphere contains carbon dioxide. This means that if humans want to live on Mars, they need to bring oxygen reserves to survive. But what if we take plants there, will they grow because there is carbon dioxide? Researchers are still investigating this, but in several studies there is some Martian soil that can grow plants.

The second reason is that humans are creatures that need water. The human body consists of between 60% and 70% water, and this changes as we age. Therefore, humans cannot live on Mars, which has a dry and cold surface. However, Mars is thought to still have water trapped beneath its surface. If you want to try it, make sure the water is safe to drink, because different atmospheres cause different ingredients.

The third reason is adaptation to the place where you will live. Of course, if humans lived on Mars, mutations could occur where changes occurred that damaged human DNA, for example if someone who usually lives in water near the coast migrated to an urban area far from water, there would be changes in lifestyle such as the way they dress, how to drink, or the body’s resistance to the environment. The various kinds of diseases that will appear will also be different, this is very risky, especially for humans who have weak immune systems.

However, although there will be many challenges to living on Mars. In the end, humans cannot live on Mars if they still need oxygen, water and environmental adaptation. Apart from the three reasons above, it is not impossible to live on Mars with changing times, increasingly sophisticated technology and so is science. Predict whether Mars will remain as it is now or not, humans will still find a place to live.