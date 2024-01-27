Mars helicopter “Ingenuity” can no longer fly

#Mars #helicopter #Ingenuity #longer #fly

  • Home page
  • Welt

    • As of: January 27, 2024, 5:07 a.m

    PrintShare

    The Mars helicopter “Ingenuity” landed on Mars with the rover “Perseverance” in February 2021. © -/Nasa/JPL-Caltech/dpa

    Despite extreme conditions, “Ingenuity” takes off from Mars – becoming the first aircraft to complete a flight on another planet. The helicopter lasts three years – now it’s over.

    Washington – The Mars helicopter “Ingenuity” can no longer fly. Images sent to Earth this week show that one or more rotor blades of the mini helicopter were damaged during a landing, the US space agency Nasa said.

    “Ingenuity” is still upright and can communicate with the control center on earth, but the helicopter can no longer fly. The helicopter’s mission, which was originally only intended to last 30 days, is now over after around three years on Mars, it was said.

    Helicopter completed 72 flights

    “The historic journey of Ingenuity, the first aircraft on another planet, has come to an end,” said NASA boss Bill Nelson. “This remarkable helicopter has flown higher and further than we could ever imagine, helping NASA do what we do best – make the impossible possible.”

    “Ingenuity” landed on Mars in February 2021 with the “Perseverance” rover, which has since been searching for traces of ancient microbial life on the planet and researching the planet’s climate and geology. Shortly after landing, the helicopter, powered by lithium-ion batteries and weighing around 1.8 kilograms, became the first aircraft to complete a flight on another planet. The helicopter completed a total of 72 flights with a total flight time of more than two hours.

    Also Read:  Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden story trailer and machine requirements

    For its very first flight, the mini helicopter lifted off from the surface of Mars at 6:34 a.m. CEST in April 2021, rose to a height of about three meters and then hovered for about 30 seconds before landing again. In total, the flight lasted 39.1 seconds. NASA scientists then continued to design new flight routes for “Ingenuity”.

    Extreme conditions on Mars

    The helicopter had to withstand extreme conditions on Mars: At night it is as cold as minus 90 degrees Celsius, which can easily mean a death sentence for batteries and electronics. Because of the thin atmosphere, which is roughly only one percent as dense as that on Earth, Ingenuity’s rotors had to accelerate to 2,537 revolutions per minute – many times more than helicopters on Earth. “Ingenuity” drew the energy for this effort from its battery, which was fed by solar rays.

    Even if “Ingenuity” can no longer fly, the helicopter will influence the future of space travel, said NASA manager Teddy Tzanetos. “The first Mars helicopter in history will shape the future of space exploration and inspire fleets of aircraft on Mars – and other worlds – for decades to come.” dpa

    Related News

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recent News

    Editor's Pick

    Home remedies for colds: Onion in a sock is said to relieve coughs
    Home remedies for colds: Onion in a sock is said to relieve coughs
    Posted on
    Berlin has finally woken up. Alfa.lt
    Berlin has finally woken up. Alfa.lt
    Posted on
    Online shopping, watch out for scams: how to make sure a site is safe
    Online shopping, watch out for scams: how to make sure a site is safe
    Posted on
    Mars helicopter “Ingenuity” can no longer fly
    Mars helicopter “Ingenuity” can no longer fly
    Posted on
    Tags
    abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

    Information

    Information

    Information

    Information

    Information

    Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
    o f f i c e @byohosting.com

    More Interesting News