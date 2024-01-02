Mars in a new guise | National Geographic

#Mars #guise #National #Geographic

Mars Express, the European Space Agency’s (ESA) probe orbiting Mars, started its journey in the summer of 2003 and arrived in December 2003, then began its scientific work in 2004, i.e. this year it is spending its twentieth year around the red planet. This probe took the best-resolution, most detailed images of the surface and its composition, examined the innermost moon, Phobos, and took measurements of the planet’s atmosphere. Fortunately, he has done all these things not only in the last 20 years, but is still doing them continuously.

ESA has compiled a very special image for this occasion, a mosaic in which photos from the probe’s High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) were used. The photos were taken by the probe from a distance of 4,000 to 10,000 kilometers, with the aim of covering as large an area as possible. Basically, Mars Express photographs the surface very close, at the close point of its elliptical orbit, from about 300 kilometers. Then, on each frame, approx. An area with a side length of 50 kilometers can be seen, with a resolution of around 10 meters per pixel, but a resolution of 2 meters can be achieved with the help of the camera.

Specialists used such unique photos to compile the image. Colors that did not match due to different circumstances were corrected on the basis of a global color palette afterwards.

Source: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin/MOLA Science Team

Now, however, 2,500-kilometer areas were included in each photo, from which the probe’s operators put together a mosaic to create a picture of the entire planet. These types of images taken from a great distance examine the characteristics of the Martian weather (e.g. dust storms), but if there is nothing in the atmosphere of the planet, then this provides a great opportunity for photographing the surface.

However, it is not easy to reproduce the true colors of the surface, due to the constantly changing atmosphere and lighting. If a mosaic image had been made from the footage, its individual parts would have been colored differently. However, with the help of a new technology, they were able to avoid this problem: they created a color reference model based on high-altitude observations and calibrated each successive photo to it. With this, it was achieved that instead of the previously artificially restrained, dull color scheme, they could get a result that is much closer to the real one.

The resulting image is not only beautiful for its own sake, but the individual colors stand out from the surface as well.

Valles Marineris rift valley and surroundings showing various surface regions and even a thin veil cloud in a small part.

Source: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin/G. Michael,

The red planet owes its name to the red color given by the abundance of iron oxide on the surface, but in the current image we can see very large spots in dark, bluish shades. These areas are regions of volcanic origin covered with dark gray-black basalt or sand formed from basalt, which can be found in large areas on Mars. This basalt sand is also moved by the wind, so dune fields are also created from it, for example, inside the craters. Sulfate deposits can also be distinguished, especially in full-resolution images such as the photo of the Valles Marineris rift system. Although they are covered by a thin layer of sand, their varied colors can still be recognized. These deposits bear witness to a former acidic environment, which could not have been really conducive to possible life either.

Our Mars Express spacecraft, which has been operating for 20 years, has amazing performance: it was originally planned to operate for 1 Martian year (approx. 687 Earth days), but it exceeded expectations in every respect. The probe will continue working until at least 2026, so it will be able to send home many exciting and beautiful images for the pleasure of all of us in the coming years.