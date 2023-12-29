Mars is much more volcanically active than we thought

#Mars #volcanically #active #thought

Many features of the surface of Mars were caused by ancient volcanic activity, but whether the terrain is still shaped by geological activity today is the subject of scientific debate. However, a recent study has shown that Mars is surprisingly active even today.

Mars is the fourth planet from the Sun and has captured our imaginations for centuries. It is also called the Red Planet because of the amount of iron oxide in its fine, powdery surface material. The atmosphere is thin and most likely unable to support life.

There have been several probes that have visited Mars and expanded our knowledge, but this new perspective is quite far from the picture that emerged in the 19th century. Poor-quality telescopes at the time led to equally poor-quality observations that mistakenly captured the canal-riddled surface of an unknown alien civilization.

Isn’t Mars asleep after all?

Until recently, Mars was thought to be volcanically inactive, but a recent study from the Lunar and Planetary Laboratory in Arizona sheds new light on the story. The team combined data from ground-penetrating radar and spacecraft images and developed a new model of Martian volcanism, Universe Today reports.

The ground-penetrating radar allowed them to look down to a depth of 140 meters below the surface and create a 3D model of the lava flow on the plains of Elysium Planitia. With its help, more than 40 volcanic events were identified, the most recent of which deposited at least 1,600 cubic kilometers of molten lava on the plain. The team would like to emphasize that although they have not observed any volcanic activity, they believe that Mars may now be much more active than previously thought.

The study looked at a vast, featureless plain on the surface of Mars, one of the youngest volcanic regions, and found much more volcanic activity than expected. They found significant amounts of lava erupting from fissures and fissures spanning a time span of up to a million years. However, by geological standards, that was only a few days ago.

The conclusion that Mars is more active than before is also confirmed by the number of earthquakes detected by NASA’s InSight lander. Evidence also suggests that Elysium Planitia experienced a number of major floods, affecting the possibility that Mars could ever have supported life. There is evidence not only of floods, but also of “geyser-like” hydrothermal vents, all of which support the far from sleepy nature of Mars.

