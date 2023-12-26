Marta Lois aims to lead Sumar’s candidacy in the Galician elections

#Marta #Lois #aims #lead #Sumars #candidacy #Galician #elections

Yolanda Díaz will present tomorrow the head of her party’s list for 18F

26 Dec 2023. Updated at 8:19 p.m.

The second vice president, Yolanda Diazwill present tomorrow afternoon in Santiago the candidacy of Sumar Galicia for the Galician elections of February 18. The event will serve to announce the name of the person who leads the list of the party founded by the Minister of Labor and chaired by her spokesperson in Congress, Martha Loiswho was signed up these months as possible head of the list in the regional elections, something that has gained strength throughout today. Different sources assure that she will be the one to lead that candidacy, a point that Sumar Galicia has not confirmed.

Lois’s name seemed to have been discarded as she was responsible for managing a very heterogeneous parliamentary group in Congress, made up of ten different parties. The departure of the five deputies from We can The Mixed Group even strengthened her figure, as she herself explained when asked about her future. At the same time, there were those who saw in the march of the purples the moment to give greater prominence to Íñigo Errejónat odds with them after their breakup in Madrid in 2019. The media prominence of the Más País leader contrasts with his lack of functions at the moment, without holding any of Sumar’s five ministries or spokespersons, beyond being vocal in the Constitutional Commission of the Lower House.

That incident between Podemos and Sumar had consequences in Galicia, since from then on contacts between Yolanda Díaz’s formation in the community and the autonomous brand of the purple ones were interrupted. Podemos Galicia, immersed in its primary process, continues to open the door to exploring a common path with Sumar for the Galician elections. The same is true for Esquerda Unida, pending a response to its three-party coalition proposal.

Meanwhile, Sumar Galicia tried to find the right person to lead his candidacy. He explored possible candidates in the nationalist sphere, contacting the former Minister of Vivenda in the bipartite, Teresa Tables, who after rejecting those of Yolanda Díaz became a member of the BNG Advisory Council, made up of experts from different fields. There was also a slam of the door Martin Noriegaleader of Anova, a party that had asked for the vote for the Bloc in the general elections.

The election of Marta Lois as a candidate for 18F is an option that has been on the table since the very creation of Sumar. In March, before Díaz launched his party in the Madrid pavilion of Magariños, the minister had suggested that Sumar’s future in Galicia passed through Lois. Almost ten months later, she was back at square one.

Marta Lois will be able to maintain her membership in Congress during the Galician elections, but He must leave his seat in Madrid to have a seat, if he obtains it, in the Galician Parliament. In the 2020 elections, the then Galicia en Común candidate, Antón Gómez-Reino, experienced a similar situation when he had a seat in the Cortes. He did not obtain representation in the autonomous Chamber, but neither did he leave his seat in Madrid, where he could continue as a deputy.

