Martin Georgiev’s La Liga prediction 18.12.2023 • BR

On December 18, an attractive La Liga match between Girona and Alaves will take place at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi. This match offers an exciting encounter as both sides fight for critical points in the Spanish top league.

Analysis of current form

Girona have been in impressive form, showing consistency and a powerful attack in their recent away games. Stunning Barcelona with a remarkable victory and following it up with a convincing performance against Orihuela in the Copa del Rey shows the team’s ability to dominate on both domestic fronts. An impressive number of goals scored and only a few conceded, confidence in the team will be high.

On the other side, Alaves showed mixed results. While they managed to hold Mallorca to a draw and secure a win in their last Copa del Rey match, their defeat against Las Palmas showed some vulnerabilities, especially away from home. Their goal-scoring ability has not been particularly prolific of late, which could be a cause for concern in this match.

Live Match Analysis

Historically, the meetings between Girona and Alaves have been very close-fought, with each team achieving wins and draws in previous seasons. Their last meeting ended in a win for Alaves, but these teams haven’t faced each other in a long time and the current form and conditions will play a much more significant role in the outcome.

Bet Predictions

Given Girona’s current form and their position at the top of the league, they are favorites in this match. Bet365 odds reflect this, offering odds of 1.53 for a home win. In view of Girona’s recent form, the over 2.5 goals bet could also be attractive, with odds of 1.75. Alternatively, given the goal-scoring ability of both teams and Girona’s attacking prowess, the option for both teams to score seems a reasonable prediction, with odds of 1.80.