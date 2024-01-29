Martin Scorsese never sees his own films in cinemas: ‘I’m too small’ | Backbiting

Martin Scorsese doesn’t watch his own films in the cinema. “I am small and there is always a bigger person in front of me,” says the American film director in an interview with Variety.

The 81-year-old director, who is 1.63 meters tall, no longer goes to the theater for the same reason. “The same goes for Broadway: I can’t go to the theater. If there’s someone sitting in front of me, I can’t see the stage.”

It’s not just because he doesn’t see the screen that Scorsese doesn’t go to the movies. He also believes that people “talk and move a lot” in the cinema halls these days. “But maybe it’s like the 1950s, when we also shouted at the screen.”

Scorsese’s latest film Killers of the Flower Moon received ten Oscar nominations this week, including best picture and best director. It is the tenth time that Scorsese has been nominated in the best director category.

Scorsese is also known for his long-standing collaborations with actors such as Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

