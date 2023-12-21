Martin Scorsese will receive lifetime achievement prize at the Berlin Film Festival in 2024 | Movies & Series

#Martin #Scorsese #receive #lifetime #achievement #prize #Berlin #Film #Festival #Movies #Series

By our entertainment editors

21 dec 2023 om 14:03

Martin Scorsese receives an honorary prize at the Berlin Film Festival. The 81-year-old filmmaker, known for films such as Taxi Driver in Gangs of New Yorkwill be awarded a Golden Honorary Bear for his oeuvre on February 20, 2024.

“For anyone who sees film as the art of shaping a story so that it is both wholly personal and universal, Martin Scorsese is an unsurpassed role model,” say directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian. “His perspective on history and humanity has helped us understand and question who we are and where we come from.”

The American filmmaker has already won more than eighty film awards, including an Oscar for The Departed. His most recent film, Killers of the Flower Moon, has been nominated seven times for a Golden Globe.

The Berlin Film Festival, together with the Venice and Cannes Film Festivals, is one of the largest film festivals in the world. The next edition will take place from February 15 to 25.

Image: NL Image

Martin ScorseseFilms & SeriesMedia and Culture