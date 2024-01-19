#Martinique #enters #flu #epidemic #phase

The latest reports from Public Health France note an increase in cases of flu in Martinique. The epidemic is officially declared in the territory.

Virological surveillance of influenza based on data transmitted by the virology laboratories of the CHUM (University Hospital Center of Martinique), carried out last week, made it possible to observe a greater spread of the influenza virus.

All city and hospital indicators are “increasing”. Martinique passes into “epidemic phase”.

The number of consultations for influenza-like illness in medical practices exceeds 1,000 weekly consultations for the third consecutive week.

The number of SOS Médecins visits continues to increase with 121 visits, between January 8 and 14, compared to 91 the week before. This represents “an increase of 25%”.

To the hospital, “the number of visits to emergency rooms is also increasing” during the same period, with respectively 9 last week versus and 10 the week before.

There was 1 hospitalization after going to the emergency room.

Public Health France recommends“apply barrier gestures to prevent the spread of the disease”.

Prevention against the spread of influenza • ©SPF