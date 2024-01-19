Martinique enters flu epidemic phase

#Martinique #enters #flu #epidemic #phase

The latest reports from Public Health France note an increase in cases of flu in Martinique. The epidemic is officially declared in the territory.

Virological surveillance of influenza based on data transmitted by the virology laboratories of the CHUM (University Hospital Center of Martinique), carried out last week, made it possible to observe a greater spread of the influenza virus.

All city and hospital indicators are “increasing”. Martinique passes into “epidemic phase”.

The number of consultations for influenza-like illness in medical practices exceeds 1,000 weekly consultations for the third consecutive week.

The number of SOS Médecins visits continues to increase with 121 visits, between January 8 and 14, compared to 91 the week before. This represents “an increase of 25%”.

To the hospital, “the number of visits to emergency rooms is also increasing” during the same period, with respectively 9 last week versus and 10 the week before.

There was 1 hospitalization after going to the emergency room.

Public Health France recommends“apply barrier gestures to prevent the spread of the disease”.

Prevention against the spread of influenza • ©SPF

Also Read:  Record number of invasive Streptococcus A infections in Canada

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

It fell on her little girl, the 4-month-old baby died
It fell on her little girl, the 4-month-old baby died
Posted on
Wall Street at highs, for the S&P 500 first record in two years
Wall Street at highs, for the S&P 500 first record in two years
Posted on
The Japanese lunar module landed on the moon. It is the fifth country to do so
The Japanese lunar module landed on the moon. It is the fifth country to do so
Posted on
How small is Ke Wenzhe’s grass?Dai Li’an: Keelung Primary 5 student went missing for a time but went to Ke’s rally party | Politics | Newtalk News
How small is Ke Wenzhe’s grass?Dai Li’an: Keelung Primary 5 student went missing for a time but went to Ke’s rally party | Politics | Newtalk News
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News