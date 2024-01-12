Martino Confident In Driving The ‘Messi Tour’ Without Overloads

#Martino #Confident #Driving #Messi #Tour #Overloads

With a frenetic preseason tour on the agenda, Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino trusted this Thursday that he could manage the workloads of Lionel Messi and company to avoid team wear.

The Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise will return to training this weekend and will only have one week at its Fort Lauderdale base before embarking on a tour that will touch points as diverse as El Salvador, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Japan and back the United States adding seven friendlies.

“We understand the business part and we understand the sporting part, the good thing about this club is that we try to make the two situations coexist without going too far on one side or the other,” Martino said at a press conference.

The arrival of Messi, along with his former Barcelona FC teammates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and the recently incorporated Luis Suárez, raised the international popularity of the club to the sky and generated a high demand for having their presence in friendlies that generate high income for the club. club.

But the tight schedule raises alarms about an overload of games before the season starts on February 21.

Advertisement – Scroll to Continue

The coach said that the most complex part of the tour to plan is its beginning, when they will play in El Salvador and Dallas as they will be the first friendlies at the beginning of the preseason.

“It will be about dosing the minutes of each of the players, understanding the contractual part,” which requires the stars on the field, said the Argentine coach.

Beyond the pressure from the fans to enjoy Messi, Suárez and their teammates, the club has last season’s experience as a warning sign.

Advertisement – Scroll to Continue

Miami shone by winning the League Cup in the middle of the season, shortly after the arrival of the Argentine ’10’. But the world champion in Qatar-2022 was exhausted and the team was out of the playoffs.

Busquets also believes that we must “find the balance” between the sporting side and the growth of the club, which benefits it commercially.

Miami will have its first test on January 19 against the El Salvador team in San Salvador.

Advertisement – Scroll to Continue

After a match against FC Dallas in Texas, the team will fly to Saudi Arabia to play Al Hilal on January 29, leading up to a clash with Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team.

Three days later, Miami will face an all-star team in Hong Kong on February 4, before playing a friendly with Vissel Kobe in Tokyo.

Inter’s preseason will end on February 15 with its only home game, against Newell’s Old Boys, Messi’s boyhood club.

sev/bb/gfe