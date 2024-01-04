Márton Nagy has just revealed that the government is considering a radical plan

#Márton #Nagy #revealed #government #radical #plan

The budget is in trouble, but the government is apparently preparing for big things

The budget is in crisis. The data can be embellished, but the numbers show a fairly clear picture:

The government was unable to meet its own increased deficit target, and in its medium-term macroeconomic forecast published at the end of last year, the Ministry of Finance admitted that it expects a 5.9% GDP deficit by 2023.

In the third quarter of last year, the deficit in relation to GDP of the government sector was 3.7%, thus the rolling average of the deficit in the last four quarters was 7.7%. In order for this number to drop below 6% for the whole of 2023, the budget accumulated a deficit of at most 7% in the last quarter last year, such a low fourth-quarter deficit figure has not been seen since 2019. At the same time, the government’s plans are helped by the fact that it was able to sweep the ceiling in the last part of the year (see: MVM’s HUF 309 billion dividend advance payment), and in the meantime, the usual spending did not take place in the last days, while in previous years it was typical for newspapers to report at this time and one hundred billion HUF transfers.

Meanwhile, the 2024 budget, which the parliament voted early as usual, during the summer, is very far from reality, and the main question is whether this year’s deficit will be 5 or 6% in the absence of government adjustment (worse than expected Due to the 2023 base processes, the 2024 budget trends have also deteriorated since then).

Investment expert Viktor Zsiday also pointed out the weak fiscal situation and the lack of a disciplined budget policy in his latest article. According to him, based on an indicator that reflects the real situation of the budget, we have returned to the levels of 2006.

At the same time, it is also worth adding to the overall picture that Márton Nagy received a rare governmental authorization a few days ago: the re-established Ministry of National Economy now has practically all substantive economic development and economic policy decisions (with the exception of budget policy), and an independent forecasting staff has been added to the ministry, after former macroeconomic analyst Gergely Suppan also joined the NGM team. In practice, this means that Márton Nagy became an unavoidable and decisive actor in economic matters. In the light of all this, it is worth evaluating the most important statements of the national economy minister’s interview with the weekly newspaper, primarily about the budget, and it is also important to highlight that this is the first interview he has given in his already strengthened position.

The minister made the following statements regarding the budget:

The budget deficit must decrease, but at the same time the economic development goals must also be taken into account, since this year the priority goal is to restore growth.

For this, the economy also needs a kind of impulse on the side of the budget.

From this point of view, an important question is what budgetary conditions the EU sets, whether we will return to a deficit below 3%.

According to Márton Nagy, it will be worth watching the other countries. He argues that there are two paths: there are states that prioritize fiscal discipline even when growth collapses, and there are states that compete, giving state subsidies to the new economy.

The latter group is not interested in the size of the budget deficit, only productivity matters. According to him, the United States and China are also following this path. The question now is whether the EU will enter the competition between the two superpowers: whether it will improve its own competitiveness with subsidies, or whether it will prioritize budgetary discipline.

I think that the latter (prioritizing budgetary discipline – ed.) would be a bad decision,

because if others compete and run with a budget deficit of 7-8 percent and a public debt of around 100 percent, then we can also be more permissive towards ourselves,” said the minister eloquently, according to whom the EU and Germany should enter this competition.

He suggests that

“Europe must temporarily, in a controlled manner, ease the budget deficit.”

At the same time, he quickly adds that “of course, this does not mean that you should go into the so-called budget alcoholism”. “It is about long-term growth, and this can be helped with fiscal policy, through a targeted state support system,” he added.

Márton Nagy’s statement regarding budgetary policy is remarkable from several points of view. When evaluating the statements, it is worth clarifying the picture at the outset by saying that in many cases the minister expresses it in such a way that it is not clear whether what he says can be understood as referring to the Hungarian budget policy (there are some sentences which, on the other hand, clearly refer to the Hungarian situation: the the economy also needs a kind of impulse on the budget side). However, it says a lot about the direction in which he thinks the EU budget processes should go: less discipline, more relaxation, that is, he clearly argues in favor of increasing the budget deficit (this is one of the components of the “high pressure economy” he represents). This is strange if only because – although it has strengthened its scope of duties and powers spectacularly – the Ministry of Finance headed by Mihály Varga is responsible for budgetary policy. Based on these, a strong fault line can already be identified within the government regarding the future of economic policy and government plans.

One of the minister’s arguments is that some countries (here he mentions the United States and China) do not care about the budget deficit and the EU should also choose this direction. It is not difficult to see that if the European Union moves in the direction of relaxation during the ongoing review of fiscal rules, it would also mean a breath of fresh air for Hungary, which is struggling with budget problems. In other words, it can be seen in this argument that he indirectly argues in favor of loosening the Hungarian budget discipline. In our Signature analysis published a few days ago, we pointed out that as if the domestic economic policy had reached a crossroads and was about to give up its commitment to a low budget deficit, the zero budget, which was once announced as an important goal, has now become a mirage. The government can also base all of this on the fact that financing the very high budget deficit for the fourth year in a row has not caused any problems – until now. In our analysis, however, we pointed out that Hungary is paying a huge price for this (last year, in relation to GDP, the level of interest expenses was the highest in the entire European Union), and the loss of budgetary discipline is a very risky strategy for several reasons.

And the practical question is, if we interpret Márton Nagy’s words as meaning that this year the state budget should better support economic growth, that is, it should be relaxed, how does that fit into the 2024 budget process. In our article a month ago, we calculated that this year’s deficit target of 2.9% is already in danger (due to worse base processes and a less favorable macro environment), and that this year’s deficit of 5% seems much more realistic. In other words, not only does the government have absolutely no room for additional spending this year, but in order to achieve the original deficit target (to which Finance Minister Mihály Varga committed again just a month ago), it should also take corrective measures. It will be interesting to see how the government resolves this controversy in the coming weeks. The first and most important question of 2024 may be what will happen to this year’s budget deficit target (which Mihály Varga promised to examine by February). The government’s response to this can also show what the balance of power is in economic matters within the government.

The government will soon have to come up with a new deficit target to validate its disjointed fiscal policy. From the words of the Minister of National Economy, it seems that he will not be able to achieve a real deficit target of less than 5% this year either. This follows from the basic processes of the budget and the state’s need to stimulate growth. Of course, it could easily be that the declaration of this will only take place gradually during the year, as we saw last year.

Central bank

Márton Nagy believed that, in this situation, the interest rate reduction of the Magyar Nemzeti Bank could be faster. According to him, the fact that many foreigners are sitting on so-called hot money, the discount bonds of the MNB, is holding the central bank back from a larger interest rate reduction. According to him, if investors were to get hung up on this, it would manifest itself in the volatility of the forint.

The government also says that there is no need for real interest rates for companies, because it is not good if companies save and do not invest.

Positive real interest rates must be abolished in the case of companies – emphasized the minister.

Economic development

The short-term strategy according to him, stimulating consumption and investments. This requires an increase in real wages, but it is not certain that people will consume the surplus, therefore, according to his argument, the precautionary motive must be resolved, and the household savings rate relative to income must be gradually reduced to around 10%. “This happens when people feel safe,” he explained.

He mentioned building an independent energy system and increasing the number of employees as elements of the long-term strategy. For this, the reserves must be exploited, for which the government will launch targeted programs – he predicted. The third option is to increase infrastructural developments. There are a lot of trucks on the Hungarian highways, which must be accommodated, because according to him, if the delivery time is extended, it will become more expensive.

A German economy, Chinese industry the head of the ministry also expressed his position. “Chinese and German capital want to work together, and Hungary has become the terrain for this,” he said. He noted: actually, Chinese capital comes to our country because of German capital, Chinese capital then attracts even more German capital, and even more German capital attracts even more Chinese. He mentioned the construction of the BMW factory in Debrecen and the CATL factory as examples.

“These are mutually reinforcing processes. Business cannot stand still,” he predicted. According to Márton Nagy, EU resources are dangerously limited, as Hungary becomes a net contributor to 90% of EU development. However, there is always and always will be foreign working capital. “You have to pay attention to only one thing, so that the multiplication effect remains”, research and development works effectively.

He also spoke about the establishment of the Ministry of National Economy

you have to work here. There are tasks that you are entrusted with and you have to deliver results. Point.

“Also, at this level, you prove yourself by completing those tasks. At the same time, I enjoy the challenge,” he added.

He also talked about how Viktor Orbán realized a pragmatic intention by developing a new structure to restart growth.

This dictates that the Economic Cabinet should be headed by the minister responsible for the economy.

And if the Prime Minister trusts me, then I will fulfill that trust,” said Márton Nagy, then noted: I will be a minister as long as I am useful, as long as I am needed.

At the end of the interview, he explained: “I wouldn’t think I’m a genius, I’d rather say I’m restless. I search for ideas and possible solutions to problems in order to achieve what we want faster. The recognition of the profession doesn’t matter either, only respect”.

I am on good terms with several ministers, I can talk to them about the big things in life. However, it is undeniable that at this level there is a kind of loneliness that surrounds a person

– he concluded his thoughts.

Cover image source: MTI Photo/Márton Mónus