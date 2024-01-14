Martyr news shocked the art world

#Martyr #news #shocked #art #world

Many artists shared their social media accounts and expressed their condolences to the Turkish people.

AK Party Istanbul Deputy, composer and pianist Yücel Arzen shared the image of the Turkish flag on his social media account May God have mercy on them and offer my condolences to their families.” he said.

Actress Doğa Rutkay said, “Life stops when one of you leaves… Our hearts dry up with the fire falling on the stove… Sleep peacefully in heaven.” shared his message.

While singer Hadise shared the note, “I wish God’s mercy to our martyrs, a speedy recovery to our wounded soldiers and patience to their families…”, Ziynet Sali said, “I wish God’s mercy to our heroic children, our beloved martyrs, and a recovery to our wounded Mehmetçik.” He expressed his sadness with his words.

“Down with TERROR! DOWN WITH THE MURDERERS!”

Gülben Ergen, “May God grant patience. Down with terrorism! Down with murderers!” While reacting to terrorism with his post, singer Mustafa Sandal shared the following sentence:

“May God have mercy on our heroic soldiers who were martyred in the Operation Claw Lock region, and I wish healing to our wounded Turkish soldiers.”

Comedian Tolga Çevik said, “I just learned the sad news that came at night. May God have mercy on our martyrs, I wish a speedy recovery to my injured brothers and patience to their families.” He included his statements.

Singer Ferhat Göçer shared the Turkish flag and said, “With deep sadness, I wish God’s mercy to our martyred soldiers and a speedy recovery to our wounded…”

Pianist and composer Tuluyhan Uğurlu said, “I will always remember my brothers with mercy and gratitude. They are not dead, they are with us… May they rest in peace.” He shared.

Haluk Levent, Alişan, Engin Altan Düzyatan, Ahmet Kural, Sinan Akçıl, Ayşegül Aldinç, Soner Sarıkabadayı, Zeynep Mansur, Yekta Kopan, Bergüzar Korel, Oğuzhan Koç, Derya Uluğ, Demet Akbağ, Demet Akalın, İbrahim Büyükak, Emre Aydın, Ebru Gündeş , Şevket Çapkınoğlu, Volkan Konak and Deniz Baysal Yurtçu were among the artists who shared on their social media accounts.

Photo courtesy of AA.