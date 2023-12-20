Marvel changes film name after Majors’ conviction – 12/20/2023 – Illustrated

#Marvel #film #Majors #conviction #Illustrated

After firing actor Jonathan Majors, 34, convicted of assault on Monday (18), Marvel Studios changed the name of the film in which the actor would be featured. The film “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” is now provisionally called “Avengers 5”, according to the Hollywood Reporter portal.

The film, which is in the script development phase, is the fifth in the “Avengers” franchise and would feature Majors as the protagonist, playing the villain Kang. The character has already appeared in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and the “Loki” series.

His role was considered important for the studio’s upcoming productions.

The decision to change the name of the film may indicate that the studio was already considering the possibility of cutting Majors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, MCU in its English acronym, since the actor’s arrest in March of this year.

The name ‘Avengers 5’ is provisional, and the company has not yet announced which path it should take. By replacing the actor, keeping the character Kang at the center of the story, or by changing the entire plot without the villain.

In November, Marvel hired “Loki” creator Michael Waldron to work on a new draft of the film.

Jonathan Majors was arrested in March this year by the New York police on charges of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, choreographer Grace Jabbari. In the process, Jabbari reported that the actor had attacked her in the back seat of the car, after she had seen messages on his cell phone.

The arrest took place the day after the fight, when Majors called the emergency service, asking for help from the choreographer after finding her unconscious on the floor of her apartment. The police decided to arrest him after detecting that Jabbari had a head injury, a wound on his ear and a broken finger.

In addition to the assault, the New York state prosecutor’s office defends the theory that the actor controlled Jabbari during the relationship, which lasted two years. Evidence shown to the jury included messages in which the artist threatened suicide to prevent her from going to the hospital to be treated for a head injury.