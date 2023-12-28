“Marvel’s Blade is internally planned for a 2027 launch”

#Marvels #Blade #internally #planned #launch

Arkane Lyon revealed during The Game Awards that they have been given the opportunity to pick up a new IP: the famous vampire hunter Eric Brooks, better known as Blade, will hack his way to the Xbox Series X|S and PC. The studio has reportedly been working on the game for quite some time, but chances are it will be a long time before the game launches.

Quite a while, in fact, if the latest rumors are to be believed. According to Jeff Grub, known from the XboxEra podcast, Marvel’s Blade is internally planned for a launch in 2027. This would mean that there would be about six years between Arkane Lyon’s last two releases: after all, Deathloop was launched in 2021. Grubb adds that a cross-gen release is possible and that we can already look forward to the next Xbox by then.