“Marvel’s Blade is internally planned for a 2027 launch”

#Marvels #Blade #internally #planned #launch
Arkane Lyon revealed during The Game Awards that they have been given the opportunity to pick up a new IP: the famous vampire hunter Eric Brooks, better known as Blade, will hack his way to the Xbox Series X|S and PC. The studio has reportedly been working on the game for quite some time, but chances are it will be a long time before the game launches.
Quite a while, in fact, if the latest rumors are to be believed. According to Jeff Grub, known from the XboxEra podcast, Marvel’s Blade is internally planned for a launch in 2027. This would mean that there would be about six years between Arkane Lyon’s last two releases: after all, Deathloop was launched in 2021. Grubb adds that a cross-gen release is possible and that we can already look forward to the next Xbox by then.
“Right now, internally, they are expecting that to be sold on store shelves and digitally in 2027. That is the year that they are aiming for that game.