Marvel’s Blade is said to be released in 2027 | News block

We shouldn’t expect Arkane Lyon Blade in the near future: an insider claims that the release of the vampire action is currently planned for sometime in 2027 and according to his information, it may be a cross-gen title.

Blade was introduced with an elegant trailer, but it was quite short and of course did not contain any gameplay. Now, the release year has been reported by trusted insider Jeff Grubb, who discussed the Blade on a recent episode of The XboxEra Podcast.

Grubb has heard that the game’s internal release window is currently expected to be 2027, six years after the release of Arkane Lyon’s last game, Deathloop. Grubb added that the 2027 release could mean that the game will be a launch title for the new Xbox hardware and that it could be a cross-gen title between the Xbox Series and the next one.