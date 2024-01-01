Maserati closes its doors, farewell inevitable: the decision leaves everyone speechless

#Maserati #closes #doors #farewell #inevitable #decision #leaves #speechless

Sensational decision by Stellantis which erases the historic Italian brand in one fell swoop: everyone was left speechless

The car market, even in Italy, is experiencing a moment of great expansion and the numbers say so. But then there are also the decisions and those of Stellar they surprised everyone, because farewell to Maserati it’s official. Goodbye Maserati, the decision is official (Ansa Photo) – Derapate.it

For some time now, the Group’s decisions have no longer been taken in Turin or even in Italy. It’s not just a problem of registered officemoved for tax reasons to the Netherlands, but with specific weight of the Italian and French management within Stellantis.

Stellantis launched one last October letter addressed to 15 thousand employees. Inside the offer to leave the job, with a deadline set for 31 December 2023, and an important incentive to leave. A thousand people have signed up so far, including employees and managers. In addition, the agreement signed by the unions for the voluntary resignation of another 2 thousand employees.

In reality, however, the project is much broader, with a significant sum as an incentive for voluntary resignation even for employees under 50. A sum to be added to the accrued severance pay and two years of unemployment, equal according to press rumors to a sum close to 190mila euro. Meanwhile, in the United States, an incentivized resignation plan has been announced for another 6,400 employees.

In the midst of all these great maneuvers, however, there are also factories. The historic department of Mirafiori presses, symbol of the old Fiat, it has been transformed into a hub that recycles the parts of discarded cars. And now the decision close and sell Maserati.

Obviously not the brand itself, which continues to be a symbol of excellence and among the companies most loved by motorists. But the Grugliasco factory, on the outskirts of Turin, which Fiat had taken over from another old and beloved manufacturer like Bertone. Goodbye Grugliasco, Sergio Marchionne’s dream ends (Ansa Photo) – Derapate.it

Until recently they were produced and assembled there Maserati Ghibli and the electric Quattroporte, now moved to Mirafiori. The same factory which, however, is currently temporarily closed because the objective of producing at least 100 thousand electric Fiat 500s was not achieved, due to a lack of orders, stopping at 84 thousand.

And so Grugliasco, which had been renamed Lawyer Gianni Agnelli Plant and played a fundamental role in the growth of the Maserati brand, no longer exists. It was a great project by Sergio Marchionne, who wanted to create an Italian luxury hub between Turin and its province, now it is just a memory.

The fully electric Quattroporte project, scheduled to start in 2024, has been blocked until further notice to make room for the new models Alfa Romeo, a brand to be relaunched. An event is scheduled for January 16th table with the unions and the mayor of Turin, Stefano Lorusso. But the Group’s ideas are very different and lead away from Italy.