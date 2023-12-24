Masked and armed: Rappers trigger large-scale police operation with video filming

#Masked #armed #Rappers #trigger #largescale #police #operation #video #filming

What like one Gathering of violent people looked like, turned out to be Video shoot for a rap song: After an alarm was raised by a concerned woman, the police moved in in Götz (Feldkirch district) on Saturday evening with several stripes at the Möslestadion. 17 people were found there, some of whom fled when law enforcement arrived. The misunderstanding was quickly cleared up, but some of the participants are still facing charges, the police informed.

The woman called 911 around 5:50 p.m. and reported that numerous people – some masked and armed – were meeting at the community football and track stadium. When questioned by the police, it turned out that a music video for a song by two rappers was being filmed.

People and vehicles were nevertheless searched, and several grams of cannabis herb and cannabis resin, several prohibited pyrotechnic items, a soft-air long gun and an electric shock device were seized. Relevant advertisements will follow.

➤ Read more: Increased threat of terrorism: Allegedly planned attacks, arrests in Vienna

Also Read:  Find out the prices of tickets for Angham's concert in Dubai, May 20

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Code orange and yellow for rain, snow and blizzard! 29 counties covered by ANM weather warnings
Code orange and yellow for rain, snow and blizzard! 29 counties covered by ANM weather warnings
Posted on
Daugavins: After the bronze, we waited for calls from the best clubs, but I currently have the worst contract in my career
Daugavins: After the bronze, we waited for calls from the best clubs, but I currently have the worst contract in my career
Posted on
At 30, she discovered leukemia which showed signs of tiredness and spots on her thigh
At 30, she discovered leukemia which showed signs of tiredness and spots on her thigh
Posted on
That’s how long Aldi, Lidl, Edeka, Rewe and Kaufland are open
That’s how long Aldi, Lidl, Edeka, Rewe and Kaufland are open
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News