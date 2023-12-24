Masked and armed: Rappers trigger large-scale police operation with video filming

#Masked #armed #Rappers #trigger #largescale #police #operation #video #filming

What like one Gathering of violent people looked like, turned out to be Video shoot for a rap song: After an alarm was raised by a concerned woman, the police moved in in Götz (Feldkirch district) on Saturday evening with several stripes at the Möslestadion. 17 people were found there, some of whom fled when law enforcement arrived. The misunderstanding was quickly cleared up, but some of the participants are still facing charges, the police informed.

The woman called 911 around 5:50 p.m. and reported that numerous people – some masked and armed – were meeting at the community football and track stadium. When questioned by the police, it turned out that a music video for a song by two rappers was being filmed.

People and vehicles were nevertheless searched, and several grams of cannabis herb and cannabis resin, several prohibited pyrotechnic items, a soft-air long gun and an electric shock device were seized. Relevant advertisements will follow.

