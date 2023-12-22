Mass flight of football players from our club with a very famous coach

#Mass #flight #football #players #club #famous #coach

South West Third League third-placed Chavdar (Etropole) are without several key players. Captain Nikolay Botev is among the names leaving the team, led by former CSKA defender Ivan Ivanov-Russia.

Botev’s emotional post on social networks:

“8 wonderful years… After 8 years I’m leaving my home… The memories of all the matches played, all the training and preparations, all the good and bad moments, all the emotions and accomplished goals remain in me.

I want to thank from the bottom of my heart all the employees and staff at the club, all the players, coaches and managers I have worked with over the years! I dare to say that I have not lied to anyone, I have not deceived anyone and I have looked everyone in the eye with a clear conscience.

Thank you from the bottom of my soul, to football and to the club… I gave my time, health and potential to them, and they returned to me emotions, love and satisfaction from the game.

I wish good luck and success to Chavdar (Etropole) and I am convinced that even better times are ahead for both football and all sports in the city.”

Chavdar’s Facebook page clarified what is happening at the club:

“Dear fellow citizens, football lovers and fans, we have parted ways with key players. Ivo Markov, who is moving to CSKA 1948, Boris Dimitrov – also in CSKA 1948, Emil Trendafilov – in Botev (Ikhtiman) are leaving the team. The Etropole and a long-time football player and Captain Nikolay Botev also leaves.

Chavdar’s team (Etropole) thanks the players for their dedication and contribution to the team.

We wish them health and future success.

Given the ambiguity in the club and the uncertainty, there is a possibility that other players will also leave the team.

We plan to begin training for the spring semester on January 8th. During the preparation, we have scheduled 5 control meetings.

13.01.24 with Heber Pazardjik 2

19.01.24 with Locomotive Gorna Oryahovitsa

27.01.24 with Spartak Plovdiv

03.02.24 with Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2

10.02.24 with Locomotive Mezdra

The management thanks all the players who, in this difficult moment, remain at the club”.

