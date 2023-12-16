Mass resignations at Berne prison

#Mass #resignations #Berne #prison

More than half of the staff at the Bern regional prison have resigned since June 2022 (illustrative image).Keystone

More than half of staff resign after controversial restructuring of Bern prison.

More than half of the staff at the Berne regional prison have resigned since June 2022. The new organizational regime put in place after an escape in the summer of 2022 is being singled out.

Out of a total of 60 employees, 33 have left the establishment since June 2022, two of whom have retired. Olivier Aebischer, head of communications at the Berne Office of Judicial Enforcement, confirmed the figures revealed by the Bund to the Keystone-ATS news agency.

According to collaborators cited by the Bernese title, the “excessive” tightening of detention conditions would have led to these mass departures. Mr. Aebischer, for his part, evokes “an organizational development”, which has clearly led to conflicts and dissatisfaction.

The spokesperson also recalls that the establishment is currently testing a pilot project in the area of ​​pre-trial detention, which imposes very restrictive conditions. The cantons of Bern and Zurich are thus seeking to prevent the harmful effects of this regime on prisoners and to facilitate their reintegration. (chl/ats)

