Mass Shooting Occurs at Prague Czech University, 15 People Killed

#Mass #Shooting #Occurs #Prague #Czech #University #People #Killed

Prague

The mass shooting occurred near a university in downtown Prague, Czech Republic. Police said 15 people died as a result of this incident.

“More than 15 people were killed and at least 24 people were injured,” Police Chief Martin Vondrasek told reporters after the shooting in the city’s historic center was reported. AFPFriday (22/12/2023).

Meanwhile it was reported BBC, police also found the body of the gunman at the location. Police suspect that the perpetrator carried out the shooting inspired by similar massacres that occurred abroad.

“The lifeless body of the gunman was found at the university,” police said.

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said the shooting was not related to terrorism.

“This mass shooting is not related to international terrorism,” he said.

(wh/wh)

Also Read:  support for economic actors

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Decision for the first time in the Church: what is forbidden to do in the place of worship / Recommendations for those who attend services (DOCUMENT) – News on sources
Decision for the first time in the Church: what is forbidden to do in the place of worship / Recommendations for those who attend services (DOCUMENT) – News on sources
Posted on
Chants, banners and the throwing of… a “nasal vaporizer”: Sporting fined more than 12 thousand euros in the classic – Sporting
Chants, banners and the throwing of… a “nasal vaporizer”: Sporting fined more than 12 thousand euros in the classic – Sporting
Posted on
When used with turmeric, it literally fires up the immune system! Those who use those two spices will not get sick even if they lie in the snow.
When used with turmeric, it literally fires up the immune system! Those who use those two spices will not get sick even if they lie in the snow.
Posted on
Trial in Basel – Basel pigeon fancier killed falcons with poison – News
Trial in Basel – Basel pigeon fancier killed falcons with poison – News
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News