Mass Shooting Occurs at Prague Czech University, 15 People Killed

The mass shooting occurred near a university in downtown Prague, Czech Republic. Police said 15 people died as a result of this incident.

“More than 15 people were killed and at least 24 people were injured,” Police Chief Martin Vondrasek told reporters after the shooting in the city’s historic center was reported. AFPFriday (22/12/2023).

Meanwhile it was reported BBC, police also found the body of the gunman at the location. Police suspect that the perpetrator carried out the shooting inspired by similar massacres that occurred abroad.

“The lifeless body of the gunman was found at the university,” police said.

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said the shooting was not related to terrorism.

“This mass shooting is not related to international terrorism,” he said.

