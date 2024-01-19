Massacre in Sakarya… Commissioner committed suicide after shooting his family members: 3 dead, 1 injured

The commissioner who caused insanity in Serdivan district of Sakarya; He committed suicide after shooting his daughter, wife and mother. In the terrifying incident, the commissioner and his daughter died at the scene, and his wife died in the hospital.

Published: 19.01.2024 – 13:47

Update: 19.01.2024 – 13:56

It was learned that he worked as a commissioner in Geyve on a site in Kemalpaşa District of Sakarya’s Serdivan district. İlker Tarık ÜnalHe came home to talk to his wife, who was going through a divorce.

The commissioner who went crazy during the discussion; his daughter, his wife, his own mother N. Ünal’He committed suicide after shooting me. In the terrifying incident, the commissioner and his daughter died at the scene, and his wife died in the hospital where she was taken.

HIS MOTHER WAS INJURED AND SAVED

It was learned that the mother of the commissioner, who was hospitalized injured, continues her treatment. Upon notice, many medical and police teams were dispatched to the scene. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

