Massive fire at Ferma Dacilor in Tohani, Prahova. Six people died. VIDEO

A large-scale fire broke out on Tuesday morning at Ferma Dacilor in the Gura Vadului commune of Prahov, Tohani village, where several tourists were staying.

The fire broke out around 6 o’clock in Tohani, a village located approximately 90 kilometers from Bucharest. There were 26 people inside the building, 8 of whom were missing. So far, six of them have been found dead (one child and four adults), ISU Prahova reported.

The Red Intervention Plan was activated around 6:30 a.m., and impressive forces were sent to the scene: 14 fire engines and 7 ambulances.

According to the head of DSU Raed Arafat, the boarding house burned down. He specified that the guesthouse consists of a part and a floor, with five rooms on the ground floor and six on the first floor, which were occupied.

According to ISU Prahova, the Ferma Dacilor guesthouse does not have a fire safety permit.

A team of specialists from the National Forensic Institute will be sent to Tohani to support the investigation. Judicial sources stated that the investigators do not exclude any variant, being taken into account both the outbreak of the fire as a result of an intentional action, as well as the variant of an accident.

The unfolding of the events at Tohani: UPDATE 12:46 The fire has been extinguished, the search for the other injured persons continues. UPDATE 12:25 The sixth victim was extracted charred, the prefect said. UPDATE 12:18 A team of specialists from the National Institute of Criminalistics will be sent to Tohani to support the investigation in the case of the devastating fire that broke out on Tuesday morning at Ferma Dacilor.

“The leadership of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police ordered the sending of a team of specialists from the National Institute of Forensic Science, to support the investigation”, IGPR informed.

Prosecutors of the Public Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Prahova Court opened a criminal case for destruction and manslaughter in this case.

Judicial sources specified for Agerpres that the investigators do not rule out any option, being taken into account both the outbreak of the fire as a result of an intentional action and the option of an accident.

The fire has not yet been extinguished, so for now no on-site investigations can be carried out, the indicated sources state.

UPDATE 12:08 The fifth charred victim was found by firefighters. Three people remain missing.

UPDATE 11:50 The fourth charred victim was extracted – an adult. So far, four deaths and four missing persons have been recorded.

UPDATE 11:45 The deceased minor is the employer’s son. The information was confirmed by the boy’s grandmother for Antena 3.

The woman stated that her daughter, who is also the owner of the guesthouse, smelled smoke. She managed to save herself, a child and her husband. The second child died.

UPDATE 10:40 26 people were accommodated in the boarding house, states the ISU.

– 18 people self-evacuated, of which 2 people were transported to the hospital with minor burns; – 3 victims were found dead; – 5 people are being searched for in the burnt building.

“For the targeted objective, a substantive check was carried out in 2019, 6 irregularities were identified, one of which was remedied during the control and 6 warnings were issued. At the time of the verification, no documents were made available to the inspectors from which to derive the moment of commissioning, in order to establish the necessity of requesting and obtaining the fire safety approval/authorization”, the authorities sent.

UPDATE 10:30 The third charred victim was extracted – an adult.

UPDATE 10:00 According to the ISU, there were 22 people in the premises

There were 22 people inside the building affected by the fire, of which 8 were missing. As we communicated up to this moment, of the 8 people, 2 were found dead, the ISU reported.

The unit does not have a fire safety permit.

UPDATE 9:40 AM Another adult was taken out charred from the unit that burned, Prahoven firefighters announced.

UPDATE 9:20 The firemen have identified a deceased (charred) minor.

Seven other people are still missing. It is about two minors and five adults, the Prahovean Observatory reports.

The Prefect of Prahova County, Virgiliu Nanu, stated that the roof of the building collapsed in its central area, and the fire still smouldered in the area, so access to the area of ​​the ruins is not yet possible.

UPDATE 8:57 AM Representatives of the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations Prahova told News.ro that there are data according to which eight people disappeared in the fire.

According to them, however, there is no definite information regarding the number of people who were on the building’s floor and who could not evacuate, since none of the representatives of the accommodation unit could give the authorities data regarding the number of tourists staying in the boarding house that is completely on fire .

UPDATE 8:20 Search and rescue teams to identify missing persons

“This morning, a fire broke out in the town of Tohani at an economic operator with accommodation and restaurant functions.

To manage the operative situation, the Red Intervention Plan was activated at the level of Prahova county. Thus, the following intervention forces were mobilized:

10 ISU Prahova firefighting vehicles with water and foam, 1 personal transport vehicle and multiple victims, 4 SMURD ambulances, 4 first aid and command vehicles and 3 SAJ ambulances.

So far, 2 people with burns on the face and upper limbs have been treated (conscious). At the same time, for the identification of other missing persons, the firefighters formed search-rescue teams. The intervention is made more difficult by the fact that the burning is widespread in the entire building, the affected area being more than 1,000 square meters”, reports ISU Prahova.

The Red Intervention Plan was activated around 6:30 a.m., and impressive forces were sent to the scene: 14 fire engines and 7 ambulances.

According to the head of DSU Raed Arafat, the boarding house is on fire. He specified that the guesthouse consists of a part and a floor, with five rooms on the ground floor and six on the first floor, which were occupied.

“The people who can’t be found are the people who were upstairs,” said the head of the DSU.

A 48-year-old woman and a 16-year-old teenager are receiving medical care following the fire. The building, which was completely engulfed in flames, was built of wood, with a ground floor and an upper floor.

The prefect of Prahova county, Virgiliu Nanu, told News.ro that “the people on the ground floor have evacuated, but nothing is known about the people staying on the upper floor” of the boarding house.

Until the time of transmission of this news, it is not known whether the accommodation unit was fully occupied.

