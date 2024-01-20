Massive increase in imports threatens Portuguese cheeses – Agriculture and Fisheries

#Massive #increase #imports #threatens #Portuguese #cheeses #Agriculture #Fisheries

The climate, geography and availability of different types of milk (cow, sheep and goat) played an important role in the development of cheese making in Portugal over time, so this Saturday, January 20th, the National Association of the Dairy Industry (ANIL) celebrates World Cheese Day by paying homage to the cheese industry “as a promoter of tradition and fundamental to the Portuguese gastronomic heritage, part of the cultural identity of different regions.

In Portugal there are 334 milk and dairy products industries, the vast majority of which are cheese manufacturers, with the national dairy industry generating more than 1.6 billion euros per year – “it is the third most valued industry within the food industry, with 11% of sales”, highlights Maria Cândida Marramaque, general director of ANIL, in a statement.

According to the latest figures from INE, still referring to 2022, total production in the cheese sector grew by 1% that year, reaching 90 thousand tons, representing 37% of the dairy industry’s turnover.

Regarding consumption, the per capita value of cheese reached 14.5 kilos in 2022.

“The consumption of this food is very rooted in the eating habits of the Portuguese, being a food present in practically every home, however, it is necessary to continue to promote a cheese culture”, highlights the same association.

«ANIL cannot, however, on this day, fail to note some very penalizing situations that put the sector at risk” warns Maria Cândida Marramaque.

“First of all, the growing value of imports of low-value-added cheese from Northern European countries, as well as cheese analogues (a product that includes vegetable fat in its composition)”, he states, noting that, “in 2023, in the period from January to November, it is possible to verify that Portugal had already imported almost 340 million euros, a value that is more than double the value for 2015”.

“In another dimension, there is the need to outline a strategy that allows the recovery of milk production from small ruminants (sheep and goats), important for a large part of nationally produced cheeses”, warns the same association leader.

For ANIL, “the different varieties of cheese can be seen as national and regional symbols, considering that “the positive dynamics created in the locations where processing units are located are reflected in boosting the economy, creating wealth, generating employment and contributing to the maintenance of agricultural activity and animal production, associated with the production of quality milk and the manufacture of cheese”.

“Portugal has a vast heritage of PDO and PGI cheeses, which reflect generational know-how, combined, among other aspects, with the territory and the preservation of indigenous breeds. It also has a countless number of references to different traditional and regional cheeses, at which are joined by Flemish cheese – the most consumed in national terms, a new range of innovative, bolder options that challenge the palate of the most daring”, concludes ANIL.