match result and score

Barcelona visits Real Betis this Sunday, January 21 for matchday 21 of LaLiga at the Benito Villamarín stadium. It is a key match for the Blaugranas to get closer to the top of the Spanish league and not lose ground with Real Madrid and Girona. Follow the meeting live through Sports World USA.

Those led by Xavi Hernandez They are having a regular streak of matches in terms of results achieved, of the last four matches they have won three and lost two (in all competitions).

Meanwhile, Manuel Pellegrini’s team has just beaten Granada 1-0 on the last La Liga match. This was the seventh victory so far in the competition, in which they also accumulated ten draws and three losses.

The formations of Real Betis vs Barcelona

Real Betis: Rui Silva; Bellerín, Germán Pezzella, Sokratis, Abner; Johnny, Marc Roca, Luiz Henrique, Assane, Isco; William. DT: Manuel Pellegrini.

Barcelona: Iñaki Rock; Jules Kound, Ronald Araújo, Pau Cubarsi, Alexander Balde; Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, Ilkay Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres. Coach: Xavi Hernández.

LiveBlog: 1227