Material from “Tusk’s Diary” about windmills like communist newsreels! This is a MUST see

#Material #Tusks #Diary #windmills #communist #newsreels

Hennig-Kloska, the heroine of the Lex Siemens scandal, can be proud. And German companies, rubbing their hands because of the inflow of KPO money into “green energy”, certainly expect that there will be more such materials on the public television taken over by Tusk and Sienkiewicz.

Windmills are wonderful and Poles love them – this was the message that reached the viewers of Marek Czyż’s website. As an expert supporting wind energy, he speaks, among others: Greenpeace activist.

The bizarre footage – reminiscent of Stalinist newsreels – can be seen below:

Source: nielezna.pl

Would you like to comment on the text? Share content and comment on social media.
The comments module is being rebuilt.

wg

Loading rating…

Also Read:  China has caused a shock in the gaming market. Companies lost billions of dollars in the blink of an eye

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Arrests after 32-year-old shot in Duisburg – News – WDR – News
Arrests after 32-year-old shot in Duisburg – News – WDR – News
Posted on
showed how the Ukrainians killed the most modern Russian tank with a tiny drone
showed how the Ukrainians killed the most modern Russian tank with a tiny drone
Posted on
Wall Street ends year in ‘red’ with cryptocurrencies in loss
Wall Street ends year in ‘red’ with cryptocurrencies in loss
Posted on
This is when the Xiaomi 14 may debut in Europe
This is when the Xiaomi 14 may debut in Europe
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News