Mathematics test A requires a lot of reading and problem-solving time is compressed, which has a great impact on intermediate-level candidates | Life | Central News Agency CNA

2024/1/20 12:37 (updated at 1/20 19:18)

The first day of the subject aptitude test for the 113th academic year was held on the 20th. The test subjects were Mathematics A and Nature. Candidates seize the time outside the examination room in the morning to review before the exam.Photo by Central News Agency reporter Xie Jiazhang on January 20, 113

(Central News Agency reporter Xu Zhiwei, Taipei, 20th) The first section of the academic test today is the Mathematics A test. A teacher from a high school in Beijing pointed out that some of the test questions have lengthy descriptions and require a lot of reading. It takes more time to understand or organize the information, and the time to solve the questions may be compressed. , Candidates with poor reading ability are at a greater disadvantage, and candidates with intermediate levels are most affected.

The subject aptitude test for the 113th academic year was held on the first day today. The first section was Mathematics A. The University Entrance Examination Center invited high school teachers who entered the school to assist in reviewing the questions. Through data analysis, the review teachers found that this year’s multiple-choice questions cover most basic concepts and are very important to basic skills. Candidates who are solid will benefit. Although there are cross-unit test questions, the concepts are not complicated, the equations are simple, and the options are guiding, which shows the intention of the test taker.

The teacher who reviewed the questions mentioned that this year’s math part A test questions were integrated into life situations, such as using the residual amount of drugs used to treat diseases to evaluate the mathematical model of exponential decline, or using the angle of cannon launch to evaluate whether students understand the properties of trigonometric ratios. And applications, there is also a three-dimensional linear equation test based on the sales of three different models of mobile phones, and there are also test questions combined with lottery activities to evaluate machine probabilities and expected values, making mathematics more meaningful in life.

The Ministry of Education invited a group of Taipei City high school mathematics teachers to help analyze the test questions. Lin Rongfu, a teacher at Chung Cheng High School, said that the overall difficulty level of this year’s Mathematics A test is similar to last year, but easier than in the 111 school year. The multiple-choice question options are arranged in order of difficulty. ; This year’s second volume has a lower proportion of points. It is estimated that this year’s candidates were mostly taking online classes during the severe epidemic situation in the first semester of high school. Therefore, it is estimated that there will be fewer test questions in the second volume of the first semester.

In terms of the characteristics of the test questions, Lin Rongfu pointed out that the amount of reading this year is slightly more than last year. Some questions provide very similar information. Candidates will spend more time sorting out the information. People who are not good at reading will suffer more. People with good math and science skills will be more disadvantaged. It would be more advantageous to be able to quickly convert the question information into tables or graphics, and it may have a greater impact on students with intermediate levels.

Su Shunsheng, a teacher at Yangming High School, mentioned that some of this year’s questions have long descriptions, require a lot of reading, and take a long time. Some questions need to be understood before analysis. It takes time and patience to understand the narrative, which will shorten the time to solve the problems. It is recommended that it can be reduced in the future. The number of words in the question increases the time for students to think and solve the problem; question 17 contains a difficult mathematical concept, which is the devil of this year’s number A, and can identify the students at the forefront. (Editor: Li Hengshan) 1130120

