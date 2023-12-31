Mathieu van der Poel: Veloprofi bespucks fans outside

#Mathieu #van #der #Poel #Veloprofi #bespucks #fans

Mathieu van der Poel is dominating the Cyclocross World Cup this season. At the race in Hulst, Netherlands, he achieved his seventh victory in a row. But the race is not remembered because of a sporting event.

Shortly before the finish, the Dutchman suddenly spat into the audience. This is precisely for a force with a Belgian flag. Fans of Wout van Aert, a Belgian competitor. The group booed van der Poel throughout the race.

After the race, the season dominator said: “I had enough of the booing. What were they calling to me? Ask them yourself, I won’t repeat it.” Memes of the campaign immediately circulated on social media. There was also a video of a fan who had spit on his jacket. He was definitely not completely sober.

