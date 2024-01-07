Matías Dituro returns to Spain and will be directed by Sebastián Beccacece – En Cancha

#Matías #Dituro #returns #Spain #directed #Sebastián #Beccacece #Cancha

By César Luis Merlo January 7, 2024 at 3:27 p.m.

Matías Dituro has a new club after leaving Türkiye. The multiple champion with Universidad Católica rejected the options that could relocate him to South America and prioritized continuing in Europe, specifically in Spain. He will try to remember what he achieved at Celta de Vigo, but this time under the direction of an old acquaintance of Chilean football: Sebastián Beccacece.

According to information collected by En Cancha, Matías Dituro’s new club is Elche from Spain. He signed a one-and-a-half year contract with the second category team after leaving Fatih Karagümrük. He maintained a current relationship with the cast until mid-2025, but he managed to unblock his departure in the last hours.

The multi-time champion with Universidad Católica had specific proposals from Nacional de Uruguay and Argentinos Juniors, but he gave up on returning to South America. The offer from the Uruguayan team was tempting financially and sportingly, but they finally chose to continue in Europe and join a team that is trying to return to the top of Spain.

It will be directed by Sebastián Beccacece, a coach remembered for his time at La Roja, where he was champion of America while being Jorge Sampaoli’s technical assistant. In turn, he spent time at the University of Chile as technical director of the first team, but was unable to achieve the best results. After that he had a successful time at Defensa y Justicia, while he suffered at Independiente and Racing Club.

In his new club, Matías Dituro will have the mission of securing the goal and lifting up a team that cannot catch the leaders. As of the 21st, Elche is in eleventh position with 30 points, nine behind Leganés, the only leader in the Second Division competition. Meanwhile, in the Spanish Cup they were eliminated against Girona.

Matías Dituro’s brief stay in Türkiye

The story of Matías Dituro in the future will detail that he only served for six months in the Fatih Karagümrük of Turkey. In July 2023 and despite having received his nationalization letter the previous summer, he decided to leave Universidad Católica and emigrate to Europe, again. The curious thing: he emigrated after terminating his contract with the precordillerans.

He had a contract until 2025 (it had been renewed in 2022 after returning from Celta de Vigo) and that is why his departure generated a stir in San Carlos de Apoquindo. The fans could not believe that their captain emigrated at a complex time, in which the departure of the coach at that time, Ariel Holan, was an open secret.

The adventure in Turkish football was brief and resulted in regular participation. He spent 11 games in the goal and received 13 goals, keeping the score at zero on three occasions, numbers that caught the attention of Sebastián Beccacece and Elche to sign him. Everything signed, Matías Dituro will continue playing in Europe for a long time.

