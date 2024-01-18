Matías Sepúlveda arrives at the U

#Matías #Sepúlveda #arrives

U. de Chile

Just on the day that coach Gustavo Álvarez announced the need to fill some positions, the blues secured the former Audax Italiano.



© PhotosportSepúlveda is a new player for the U

This Wednesday at a press conference, the coach of the U, Gustavo Álvarez, declared to the four winds that he still lacks positions to fill in the team he plans for this 2024 and, apparently, the blue regents moved quickly to satisfy the need expressed by the strategist who has just won with Huachipato.

Hours after his coach’s statements, lThe blues reached an agreement with Matías Sepúlvedamidfielder who comes from Audax Italiano where he was also a partner of another of the blue reinforcements for this season: Marcelo Diaz.

Tucu is summoned early this Thursday to undergo the required medical examinations and then be presented as was done with forward Luciano Pons, to quickly integrate into the preseason.

The midfielder arrives free at the U and the conditions of the link that will join him to the blues are not clear.

Tucu Sepúlveda is a new reinforcement of the U

Fabián Hormazábal puts chips on Matías Sepúlveda

In an interview with La Magia Azul, the Blues’ right back recommended the midfielder, with whom he was a teammate in O’Higgins de Rancagua.

“If it happens that he arrives at the University of Chile, he will be welcome and I hope he can contribute all his talent with us,” he assured.

What were Tucu’s numbers in 2023?

Matías Tucu Sepúlveda played 39 games (National Tournament, Copa Sudamericana and Copa Chile). SeaHe scored six goals and his best goal was, without a doubt, the one he scored against Blooming in midfield.