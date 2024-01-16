Matīss Circenis and Jēkabs Bernāts about the Barricades commemoration concert organized by the “Ave Sol” choir / LR3 / / Latvijas Radio

#Matīss #Circenis #Jēkabs #Bernāts #Barricades #commemoration #concert #organized #Ave #Sol #choir #LR3 #Latvijas #Radio

On January 20, Riga Chamber Choir “Ave Sol” will perform the Barricades commemorative concert “Iet un nākt”, which conductor Matīss Circenis and composer Jēkabs Bernāts tell “Klasika” in more detail about.

At the center of the artistic concept of the concert is a time bridge between the barricades of 1991 and today. The symbolic combination of words “go and come” reflects the construction of the time bridge of our land defense, in which in 1991 we had to GO to the barricades, but in 2024 we ask the question whether we will have to COME to the barricades again. If the barricade structures of 1991 were stone blocks and stacks of metal rails, then modern barricades are a much more complex structure, in which physical materials can no longer be separated from virtual ones. However, this does not change the essence of the question – are we ready to COME to the barricades again, if such a need arises.

The above-mentioned setting of the artistic concept will be reflected both in the musical program of the concert, scenography and intertexts, which will be voiced by Latvian Radio personalities – Māra Eglīte, who worked in the Latvian Radio news service in 1991, and Ģirts Auzāns, who is currently the voice of the Latvian Radio news service.

PLAN

Mārtiņš Brauns, Rainis – compositions from the series “Daugava” (“Convocation”, “Wake Up, Get Up”, “Anger Song”, “Daugavmate”, “Exile Song”, “Red and White Flag”)

Imants Kalniņš, Ojārs Vācietis – cantata “Cement”

Jēkabs Jančevskis, Knuts Skujenieks – “Poga” (in English)

Jēkab Bernāt’s new work created especially for this concert

Raimonds Tiguls, Nora Ikstena – “Sea of ​​Love”

Uģis Prauliņš, Latvian folk song – “Dievaines”

PARTICIPANTS OF THE CONCERT

Riga Chamber Choir “Ave Sol”, conductor Matīss Circenis, Annija Kristiāna Ādamsone (soprano), string quartet (Marta Spārniņa, Otto Trapāns, Arigo Strāls and Inga Ozola), Toms Timofejevs (double bass / bass guitar), Kārlis Matīss Zitmanis (guitar), Roman Vendiņš (piano, synthesizer), Aigars Reinis (organ), Andis Klučnieks (flutes), Arvīds Kazlausks, Rūdolfs Pēteris Rubenis and Roberts Martini (saxophone), Marta Paula Pauliņa (drums), Mikus Bāliņš and Marta Kauliņa (percussion instruments). The director of the concert is Kārlis Anitens.

