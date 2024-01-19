MATSIATRA – Lightning kills nine people

Tears are streaming in the Haute-Matsiatra region. On Tuesday evening, nine people died after being struck by lightning. Five others survived their burns. Three oxen were also killed.

The victims live in two different locations. Ten residents of the commune of Ambatosoa, in the district of Ambohimahasoa, and four in Ambozotany-Andoharanomaitso, in the district of Isandra.

The first form a single family. They worked in a rice field. They stopped when lightning struck them. Due to a lack of telephone network, we have to wait for the return of the gendarmes from the Vohiposa station to be able to know their identity. They were still there yesterday when we tried to establish a connection with them.

In the other district, lightning had struck two neighboring houses during the flood. The deceased victims were 22 and 16 years old. The injured are aged 24 and 21. They were admitted to the Andoharanomaitso Level II Basic Health Center and their vital prognosis is not serious, according to the doctor.

