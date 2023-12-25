Matthew Perry glued hands to knees to quit drugs | Stars

#Matthew #Perry #glued #hands #knees #quit #drugs #Stars

Matthew Perry once glued his hands to his knees to stop him from taking more drugs. This is what his ex-girlfriend Kayti Edwards says, according to the British magazine The Sun.

“I was at Matthew’s house in the Hollywood Hills. He was in bad shape,” she said. “He had been high all night on an abundance of drugs.”

Olive oil

Edwards found Perry on the couch with his hands glued to his legs, she continued. “I had to use nail polish remover and olive oil to free him.” This pulled the hair from his legs, which would have left “red, raw” spots. “It was horrible.”

Ketamine

Edwards was in a relationship with the American-Canadian actor in 2006, who died earlier this year at the age of 54 from the acute effects of ketamine. She also worked as his assistant in 2011 and they remained friends, writes The Sun.

