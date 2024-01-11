Matthew Perry posthumously accused of wife abuse: “He just threw her against the wall” | Celebrities

#Matthew #Perry #posthumously #accused #wife #abuse #threw #wall #Celebrities

CelebritiesThe late ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry is posthumously accused of assaulting women. Some sources claim that Perry had been abusing women for years, including his ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz. “He just threw her against the wall,” he said.

The British ‘Daily Mail’ revealed on Wednesday evening that some sources close to the late actor Matthew Perry have revealed that the ‘Friends’ star abused women for years. The sources claim, among other things, how he “threw a coffee table” at his ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz after she confronted him about his affair with 19-year-old Kate Haralson in 2021.

“He threw a coffee table at her head and told her she was crazy,” the sources said. He hated that she dumped him and had terrible separation anxiety,” the statement said.

Other testimonies reveal that he threw Morgan Moses, one of his former best friends and coach, “against a wall and onto the bed” when Perry was in an agitated and angry mood in March 2022. After Perry Moses, now 37, attacked, she broke off all contact with the actor. These facts occurred one year before the publication of his memoirs.

The man his friends knew and the man the world saw were two very different people Anonieme bron, ‘The Daily Mail’

“He had a terrible breakdown and in the heat of the moment he couldn’t control his emotions. He was afraid he would be abandoned,” a source explains. “He pushed Morgan against a wall and threw her on a bed. She left,” it sounds. The source added: “The man his friends knew and the man the world saw were two very different people.”

The revealing testimonies also paint a dark picture of the last years of the beloved actor, who became world famous through the comedy series ‘Friends’. Although he claimed to be completely down-to-earth in his own memoirs, ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’, the opposite has now been proven.

Perry died in October last year at the age of 54 after an overdose of ketamine. His lifeless body was found in his jacuzzi at his home in Pacific Palisades. The amount of ketamine found in his body afterwards was comparable to the amounts used to sedate patients in hospital.

Lawyers for the late actor and his family have not yet responded to the allegations.

