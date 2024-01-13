Mausoleum of Sidi Abderrahmane: Demolition of anarchic constructions

Par Doha Khaoulani

The Casablanca authorities began carrying out the demolition of the slums surrounding the historic site of the marabout of Sidi Abderrahmane, on Friday January 12, 2024.

As part of a program of the Ministry of Habous aimed at the demolition of illegal constructions surrounding some 24 mausoleums across Morocco, the Wali of the Casablanca-Settat region, Mohammed Mhidia, launched an operation to eradicate anarchic constructions which developed there a few years ago.

Indeed, the residents were warned in advance of this decision, however protests took place, but did not impact the progress of the demolition. According to local sources, the main goal in this context is to free this space from the anarchic construction that has developed there over the years.

These buildings contain around 40 families, the majority of which belong to people practicing witchcraft and charlatanism, which has caused a deterioration of the image of the place as well as its tourist potential.

At the same time, solutions were provided by the authorities for rehousing, on condition of maintaining a national identity card further proving that they lived in the vicinity of the Sidi Abderrahmane mausoleum.

