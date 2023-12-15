Maxi attack with Ukrainian drones: high tension in Crimea

#Maxi #attack #Ukrainian #drones #high #tension #Crimea

Fire and flames in the skies of Crimeawhere i Russian air defense systems they destroyed 26 Ukrainian drones. The announcement came from the Russian Ministry of Defense, which reported what had just happened, pointing the finger at Kiev, without, however, whether there were any victims or damage. Previously, the same ministry had stated in posts on Telegram that six drones that had targeted “installations on Russian territory” had been shot down in the Kursk region. Again, no further details had been added.

What’s happening in Crimea

“Today, from 8.30 pm Moscow time to 10.30 pm, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles on targets on the territory of the Republic of Crimea was stopped,” the statement read. spread by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation. While waiting to know whether the blitz attributed by Moscow to Kiev caused damage, perhaps hitting strategic targets, the Russian authorities explained that “Russian air defense systems destroyed 26 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles on the Crimean peninsula”.

Since the war broke out in Ukraine i raid carried out by enemy drones have become almost daily occurrences in Russia’s border regions. Nonetheless, such attacks, carried out by a swarm of aircraft, have rarely occurred. The governor of the region of Kursk, Roman Starovoit, confirmed a second enemy offensive from the air on Telegram, asking residents in the area to remain calm. As reported by also the governor installed by Russia in the southern part of the region KhersonVladimir Saldo, reported on Telegram that Russian anti-aircraft units had shot down at least 15 air targets near the city of Henichesk.

The threat of drones

In short, drones continue to be the protagonists of the conflict. The capital Moscow and its suburbs, along with Russia’s border regions, have also been targets of Ukrainian drone strikes. Russia, meanwhile, bombs Ukrainian cities almost every day. This week the Kremlin launched a massive UAV strike on southern Ukraine, as well as ballistic missile strikes on Kiev, where around 50 people were injured by rubble.

Ukraine responds with the same coin. Just like he said Cnn in a long article dedicated to the operations of the 11th Samosud team of the National Guard, which in a rickety old cottage, not far from the city of Kherson, is compensating for the US stalemate on sending new aid to Kiev by staging a low-cost ingenuity. Consistent, it goes without saying, in making small ones fly explosive drones against Russian targets on the other side of the Dnipro River. The strategy used is simple, and consists of attaching old grenades and mortars to small UAVs purchased online, and then using virtual reality viewers to direct the aircraft towards Russian targets.

“We had such busy days that we launched 15 to 20” drones, one anonymous pilot said. “I have 10 minutes between flights to rest. I never imagined that this would be my war,” added the same source. The recent huge attack that occurred in Crimea is confirmation of how much Ukraine intends to focus on these small military jokers. If only to make the Kremlin worried.