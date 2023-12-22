Máxima has never worn these orange tiaras

#Máxima #worn #orange #tiaras

If anyone has dusted off the Oranjevault, it is Máxima. Yet there are some diadems that the Queen has never worn publicly.

The Greek bandeau

There are two theories about the origin of this jewel. The first: the diadem is said to come from the estate of Princess Louise, sister of King William I. After her childless death in 1819, this jewel is said to have passed to the House of Orange-Nassau. The second theory, now the most plausible, is that Juliana and Bernhard purchased the historic diadem from a jeweler in The Hague in the 1950s. Until now, Máxima has not worn the jewel. Would she have reserved it for her daughters?

The ear of corn diadem

Máxima regularly wears two ears of corn in her blond locks. Do not confuse these hairpins with the ears of corn of the so-called ear of corn diadem, because they do not match. The earring diadem consists of a separate frame and eight brooches, which can be made together into one piece of jewelry. The brooches come from the estate of Queen Sophie. If desired, the composite diadem can also be worn with four or six brooches. Máxima has not been seen with any of these versions so far.

The princesses of Vollenhoven all wore the headpiece on their big day, as did Margarita and Viktoria. Princess Annemarie, the wife of Prince Carlos, has a higher position and wore a larger orange diadem with pearls at her wedding. Apparently there is a certain scale. A queen wears the large pieces, A-princess wears the middle piece and the rest of the ladies wear the smaller pieces, including the ear of corn diadem.

And last but not least, Máxima could also surprise with the top of the Van Kempen parure. For those who are now thinking ‘who-what-where’, let’s go back to the beginning. In 1879, King William III ordered an impressive diadem for Queen Emma. After the jewel was dismantled years later, the top piece was preserved. Queen Wilhelmina, the daughter of Queen Emma, ​​wore the diadem, set with pearls and a large diamond sunburst, in various state photos (see below). The jewel has since disappeared from public view. Pssst, Queen Máxima: maybe something for you?

I suspect that the first two diadems are waiting for Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane. But to continue the trend, I would appreciate it if the queen at least wore the Greek bandeau once. Diadem number three looks like a very expensive hodgepodge in the state portraits, but maybe Máxima can give it a chic twist?