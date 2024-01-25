Máxima in brown during a working visit to Almere

#Máxima #brown #working #visit #Almere

For the working visit to Almere this afternoon, Máxima took a Greek dress out of her closet.

The queen visits the Almere Haven district in the municipality of Almere. The visit focuses on the residents of the district, with attention to the initiatives to increase the connection between neighbors and to how residents deal with the challenges in the areas of quality of life, equality of opportunity and loneliness.

Almere Haven is the oldest district of Almere and has approximately 25,000 inhabitants. The first homes in Almere Haven were completed in 1976 and a large number of the first residents still live in the district.

The visit to Almere Haven starts in Het Buurtlokaal, a meeting place where volunteers organize various activities and residents come together for introductions and catching up, communal meals and games. Queen Máxima visits the craft club and talks to participants about their lives in Almere Haven, about what the activities in Het Buurtlokaal mean to them and about themes that concern them.

Queen Máxima will then visit the De Meergronden school community, the oldest secondary school in Almere. In one of the art rooms, students talk about their participation in an art project. The work of students taking exams in Art is exhibited annually at a location outside the school.

Queen Máxima will then speak at the school with students, parents and supervisors from the Haven Academy. This is an initiative for students from primary schools in Almere Haven and for students from De Meergronden to improve their opportunities in the neighborhood. The Haven Academy offers free extracurricular activities such as cooking and eating together, kickboxing, music and jewelry making. The range of activities is put together in consultation with the Haven Academy Youth Council, which also thinks about the development of the organization.

After the visit to the school, Queen Máxima will go to Senior-Live. With the help of volunteers, this organization supports seniors with questions about the use of their computer, tablet and smartphone. Senior-Live offers a weekly walk-in consultation hour, has a telephone helpdesk and wants to support people with limited digital skills and increase their self-reliance. Queen Máxima answers questions about working with digital equipment and then speaks with employees, volunteers and participants of Senior-Live about the importance of computer help and about the range of courses and other activities to promote the participation of the elderly.

The visit to Almere Haven ends in the Corrosia community center. Here, Queen Máxima will discuss the challenges in the district with a number of active residents, ideas to improve their living environment and their efforts to strengthen contacts in the neighborhood.

The brown dress that Máxima is wearing today comes from the Greek label Zeus + Dione. The bodice of the dress is decorated with vertical strips, which form a V-neck in the middle. At least in the original design, because Máxima cleaned the neckline.

Máxima with the dress in March 2022:

In november 2023:

New earrings:

The hibiscus earrings are from Coolook.

In terms of bag, the choice fell on a vintage design with a new look. The braided design comes from the Bottega Veneta collection, and previously appeared in the 80s film American Gigolo. Because the American actress Lauren Hutton depicted the bag, the bag is called ‘The Lauren 1980’. The price completes the story: 1980 euros.