‘Máxima in red and white checked trouser suit with matching earrings’ | Woman

Queen Máxima will undoubtedly have done a quick change of clothes when she saw the snow. A slightly too airy outfit could have easily been exchanged for a more wintery look.

After all, today was the second New Year’s reception on the program and Máxima appeared in a not too striking, but nice and warm woolen camel-colored cape coat by the Dutch/Danish designer Claes Iversen. A model in which the arms are warmly hidden, so that she does not suffer from the cold.

Messy

Hidden underneath, she wore a longish, lace camel-colored dress with long sleeves and a tress belt, which she styled with a matching clutch and high suede camel-colored pumps (she may have left the moon boots in the car). A stylish, classic look where her hair could have been put up, even without a hat, this is a beautiful outfit for her, while the hair now hanging loose still looked a bit messy. Both the cape and the dress are not ‘newcomers’ and have already been spotted in previous years.

Houndstooth

The same applied to the outfit that Máxima quickly wore after the reception to travel to Schiphol for her flight to wintery Davos. A red and white checked houndstooth trouser suit with matching earrings in the same design was her choice. The suit has also been worn before, as has one of her favorite, slightly more spacious handbags: a burgundy Delvaux bag.

Sun tanned

For warmth she wore a woolen burgundy cloak over it and her hair seemed to have been just blow-dried, making it look a lot fuller than in the morning. What was striking was the fact that both Willem-Alexander and Máxima had a sun-tanned, healthy color on their faces. Perhaps they had already been out in the sun or prepared themselves by taking a tanning session before braving the sun in Switzerland?

Powder

That bronzed look was also on display yesterday during the first New Year’s reception when Máxima opted for the color combination camel/soft pink. A great choice because powdery and pastel shades suit her more than well.

The choice of both a turtleneck and a blouse, worn on top of each other, is somewhat at odds with today’s open look with the trouser suit where the neck is bare and no shirt or top is worn.

