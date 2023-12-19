Máxima wears Amalia coat on the last working day of 2023

#Máxima #wears #Amalia #coat #working #day

Three more days and then Máxima’s working year will be over. Today she made her last work visit and she did so in a cozy and comfy outfit. Does the jacket look familiar? That could be right!

Queen Máxima paid a working visit – in the context of circular construction – to companies in Heerde and Utrecht. During the visit, the chain from circular demolition, via circular design to circular construction, was made transparent and the issues involved were discussed.

Queen Máxima started her visit in Heerde at Lagemaat BV. This family business specializes in circular demolition, where old buildings are dismantled and the materials are reused for, for example, new buildings. Using the former Prinsenhof office building in the province of Gelderland, Lagemaat shows how they dismantle the building, which was not designed for systematic demolition, in a completely circular manner and use it for their own new construction project; a knowledge center for circular construction and demolition. This process uses scarce raw materials sparingly and reduces CO2 emissions. Queen Máxima spoke with various employees of Lagemaat, representatives from the province and municipality and an architect about the challenges of circular demolition, such as legislation and regulations. She also discussed the Prinsenhof case and was given a tour of the warehouse where parts of this building are located and the knowledge center will be constructed.

Queen Máxima then visited HoutWerk I in Utrecht. This wooden building was built on Campus Werkspoor in nine months and provides housing for companies in the circular and digital sector in particular. The building was developed by Lingotto, 3T Vastgoed and Evoke. Woody Building Concepts realized the building. The entire supporting structure is made of wood. This results in 54% less CO2 being emitted than a concrete building. In addition, other sustainability measures have been taken, such as the use of residual products as circular building materials. HoutWerk II is currently being built, partly based on the experiences gained during the construction of HoutWerk I. Queen Máxima received a tour of HoutWerk II, where she heard how circular designs are created, what is involved and what the benefits and are key points of circular construction. In HoutWerk I, user Janssen de Jong Projectontwikkeling then talked about the use of circular materials in the design of the building. In a closing conversation, Queen Máxima discussed future sustainability and the focus areas of circular construction with experts in the circular economy and construction.

Mode

For her last working visit, Máxima left all the splendor at home. A construction helmet is also more useful on a construction site than a diadem or hat, isn’t it? I hope to be able to tell you where she bought her wide-leg trousers and blouse with puff sleeves later today.

Thijs van der Giessen

You may recognize the coat that appeared today from previous wearing moments or from Amalia’s visit to the Streamers on King’s Day 2021. The Queen and the Princess of Orange share several coats and this beige one is one of them.

By the way, it is a jacket by Massimo Dutti.

In terms of ear jewelry, the diamond hoop earrings that were very popular with Máxima around 2012 were chosen.

The bag is a vintage design by Susan Gail.