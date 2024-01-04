Maxime Meiland defamation case takes place behind closed doors | Backbiting

Jan 03, 2024 at 11:39 PM

The summary proceedings of a man accused of rape by Maxime Meiland are taking place behind closed doors. The court in The Hague will hear the case on January 19.

Sébas Diekstra, who supervises Meiland, confirmed this on Wednesday after reports from Show news.

In her biography, which was published this spring, Meiland had the rape recorded by writer Jan Dijkgraaf. But according to the man in question, who is not named in the book, not a word of it is true.

The man previously stated that he had sex with Meiland “in the bushes” thirteen years ago. But he denies that the version described by Martien Meiland’s daughter is correct.

That is why the man filed summary proceedings. He wants the book taken off the market. He indicates that he would be bothered by the accusation, because he believes it can be traced back to him.

Diekstra states that the request to handle the case behind closed doors comes from the plaintiff. The lawyer calls it “remarkable that this request has been made, given the fact that they have been overactively seeking out the media in recent weeks.”

