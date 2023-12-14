MAY 1972 – A new publication by Brigitte Rasoloniaina

May 1972. A new publication signed Brigitte Rasoloniaina. The history of the May 1972 movement was the subject of long debates and discussions in the French capital last Tuesday evening. This was during the presentation of the work “Madagascar, May 1972. Historical and sociolinguistic views and perspectives”, of 583 pages with a notebook of unpublished photographs and two films at the headquarters of the publisher, Hémisphères Éditions, Paris 5.

This multidisciplinary publication is under the direction of Professor Brigitte Rasoloniaina (INALCO) with the participation of a dozen researchers, sociologists and activists. The objective is scientific, that of exploring new research perspectives taking into account the past and far from a political political vision. Six out of the twelve authors were present during this meeting followed by the signings. These are the historians Françoise Raison and Solofo Randrianja, then the sociolinguist Brigitte Rasoloniaina, the sociologist and journalist Jean-Claude Rabeherifara, the ethnologist Noël Guenier and the filmmaker Dadou Rakotomalala.

The latter presented a 32-minute documentary film on Manandafy Rakotonirina, former president of the Mfm who died in 2019. In terms of method, it is a filmed biography produced in empathy with the character, “however, it is an autobiography to the extent where Mr. Manandafy revisits his career” says Mr. Rakotomalala. The film and the note end with remarks from the director as the character’s interlocutor in this conversation, on the translation of the phrase “Fanjakan’ny madinika”, leitmotif of the popular movement and key notion of the political thought of Manandafy, author of the formula.

During this evening, Françoise Raison was to say that this work “is both a necessary book for those who have worked both in Madagascar and in Paris”. For his part, Professor Solofo Randrianja (University of Toamasina) having written two articles, recalls that he was an actor and witness in 1972 but his work is that of a historian.

Future

As for Professor Noël Guenier, a former professor at the University of Toliara and currently at the University of Strasbourg (France), he explained that his text “is a piece of the life story of a student, who 15 years afterwards, still dreams of the madinika, (…) and to wonder about the madinika”. Jean-Claude Rabeherifara, a Malagasy third world sociologist and journalist living in Paris for many years, author of a paper on

“May 72, a crucial moment in my libertarian construction” was to recall his journey in his article, “up to the ebb and beyond, in my (editor’s note: his) commitments in civil society later”. “The front, for him, “is my exit from ethnic and religious subjugation which allowed me to distance myself from any director of conscience (libertarian conception). What I remember from May 72 is an independent self-organization that the protagonists built, a self-organization unprecedented in Madagascar” And he persists that May 72 teaches him a lot… Here are so many ideas to reflect on the future of our dear country.