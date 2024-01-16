May the glories return! This was the last time that Tiburones de La Guaira reached the Finals in a row

#glories #return #time #Tiburones #Guaira #reached #Finals #row

Seen in a romantic way, many Tiburones de La Guaira fans could exclaim: 37 years are nothing! That is the long journey that this important franchise went through to play in two consecutive Finals. in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP); since the 1985/1986 and 1986/1987 seasons they had not achieved it.

Throughout that journey they only reached the Decisive Event in 2011/2012 and last year against Leones del Caracas, the team that the glorious 80s of the “Guerrilla” met in those two.

The “Guerrilla” sacrosanct version in the history of Sharks | Photo: Courtesy

That was a great team that in fact played 3 Finals in a row, because we must add the championship achieved in 1984/1985 at the expense of Tigres de Aragua; The Bengalis were handed the brooms in 4 games, after an Elimination Round of 35 games won, 29 lost with those who occupied 3rd place in the standings, and then in the Semifinals they dispatched the Cardenales de Lara 4 duels to 2.

Luis Salazar (3), another fundamental factor for so many glories | Photo: Courtesy

In the following tournament the first phase represented difficultiesreflected in their 32-33 record but enough to be 4th; Later on the way they left the Navigators of Magallanes in 5 commitments, and In the last instance they went to a maximum of 7 clashes to prevail against the long-haired ones.

The final duel at the University Stadium was repeated 1 year later, in a contest that had ambivalence for them; In the Regular Round they again finished 32-33 to once again be 4th; In the Semifinal they required 5 to leave the red birds behind, and eventually they were swept in 4 by the usual nemesis, Caracas.

Raúl Pérez Tovar, man of the little girl | Photo: Courtesy

Those glorious Sharks have something in common with the current generation, Oswaldo Guillén He is part of both, as a player he has already achieved the greatest glories, now he seeks redemption for the guairistas who do not want to extend the thing beyond 38 years, the very long time without being champions of the LVBP.

Oswaldo Guillén, 4th from left to right, a born leader within a great group | Photo: Courtesy

This drought has been so hard for the sharks, that when the 90s arrived they were positioned as the second franchise in titles won, only Leones had more, 10 to be precise; in La Guaira they had 1 more than Magallanes, 4 more than Tigres de Aragua, 5 more than Águilas del Zulia and 7 more than Cardenales.

One of many celebrations in the 80s, another figure in it, Alfredo Pedrique (21) | Photo: Courtesy

Now they are 14 below Caracas6 regarding Navegantes, 3 regarding Tigres, 1 regarding Zulia and Lara, 3 more than Caribes de Anzoátegui; This version of Sharks seems to have the best chance to finally add that 8th championship. Wow, they need it!

Source consulted: Professional Baseball Championships 1945-1990