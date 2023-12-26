“Maybe developers should also ask a moral philosopher to come to the drawing board”

#developers #moral #philosopher #drawing #board

Smart wearables, self-learning lawn machines, ChatGPT… It is undeniable that technology has provided a lot of progress and extra comfort. But on the other hand, it also presents us with ethical dilemmas. For example, what if a self-driving car chooses the safety of its passengers, but has to hit a toddler on the street? Scientist, engineer and entrepreneur Filip Van den Abeele bundled thirteen dilemmas in the book Technology is also in doubt . “I feel a bit like a traveling salesman in technological science.”

As former chief of science at the VRT (including for The Last Show in Also Tested on Humans) and specialist in Industry 4.0, big data and artificial intelligence, Filip Van den Abeele is a much sought-after speaker. Not only in schools and companies, but also in cultural and parish centers everywhere in the country.

“I went there as a genuine progress optimist and enthusiastic STEM ambassador,” he says, “but I often received less optimistic feedback after my lectures. So a woman came to me and said: You talk passionately about automation and robotics, but in the meantime my husband has lost his job and been replaced by a robot. Others were concerned that artificial intelligence would become smarter than humans, and another hesitated to start engineering studies because he feared that within ten years we would no longer have a manufacturing industry in Flanders.”

Filip Van den Abeele (copyright: Simon Pugh Photography)

Barbs in the head

“All those questions and concerns remained like barbs in my head as I drove home. And during those often long drives I wondered whether I might not be too naive or warm-blooded in that almost blind optimism of progress. So I decided to look for ointment for those persistent wounds in my head caused by those barbs. That ultimately led to this book, in which that quest crystallizes, as it were, and both the benefits and burdens of new technology are highlighted.”

But is this fear and suspicion of new technology among the general public justified, we want to know, or is it simply a matter of insufficient knowledge about the subject? “Look, innovation and technological progress imply change, and change almost by definition arouses, if not aversion, then at least threshold fear and sometimes fear. If this is actually based on a lack of knowledge, then I always feel a bit like a traveling salesman in technological science who comes to spread knowledge.

“In that respect I like to make a comparison with Luddism, a social movement in 19th century England that opposed industrial and technological developments. The Luddites even went so far as to deliberately destroy mechanical looms because they saw their job security threatened. I think that nowadays few people care about the fact that all stitching is outsourced to machines. But today you notice a similar fear of cold feet.”

“Sometimes I notice that the fear is deeper than just ignorance, so I started looking into the matter.”

Filip Van den Abeele

Colored datasets

“But sometimes I notice that the fear is deeper than just ignorance, so I started looking into the matter. And then you realize that the reservation is often justified. Look, artificial intelligence and big data can provide major breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, mental well-being, and so on. But if artificial intelligence learns or trains based on data sets that are colored or biased are, then the algorithm will mathematically confirm that bias. And then it becomes dangerous of course. Another thing: can you just leave your child’s education to a care robot? This is how I arrived at a total of thirteen ethical dilemmas. Why thirteen? Honestly because of the alliteration with dilemma (laughs).”

One such dilemma concerns the self-driving car: is it allowed to deliberately run over a child in a crisis situation if it protects the occupants in this way? “I think that an on-board computer will not hesitate in such a situation and will simply make the most logical or programmed choice,” says Filip. “But who programs that choice? Obviously an engineer who writes that algorithm. However, to my own surprise, I discovered that there is no universal road code of ethics for self-driving cars. And that is of course a problem, especially if you also take the cultural differences into account. We in the West would be inclined to spare the child. But in Japan, for example, where people have more respect and awe for the elderly, they might choose the elderly passenger. In individualistic societies such as Great Britain and the US, the individual weighs much more heavily than the group, while the Japanese are more likely to be moved to self-sacrifice or hara-kiri. Brazilians have a strong preference for protecting women. So everyone has their own culture and nature, so it is even impossible to define an unambiguous moral compass for self-driving cars.”

“It’s not because of your technology able to develop, that you necessarily have to must doing. And especially if there is no ethical code around it.”

Philip Van den Abeele – Copyright: Koen Mol Photography

Testing the blueprint with a moral philosopher

At some point says in Jurassic Park the philosopher, played by Jeff Goldblum: Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should. In other words, it’s not because of your technology able to develop, that you necessarily have to must doing. And especially if there is no ethical code around it. We want to know whether this also applies to self-driving cars. “I think that is a justified observation,” Filip answers. “Because you do indeed notice that technology is developing at a rapid pace, and that those ethical dilemmas or moral implications only become clear afterwards. So perhaps it is also a call to consider this from the drawing board onwards. That you not only work with engineers, inventors and programmers, but also occasionally test a blueprint with a moral philosopher or ethicist.”

Just short of the third world war

Finally, we would like to know who the Stanislav Petrov may be to whom Filip dedicates the book. “He was working for the Russian army, and in the height of the Cold War, he noticed on a radar screen that a handful of missiles from America were on their way to Russia, which was nothing short of a provocation and the inevitable start of World War III. Petrov was the person responsible for bringing this to the attention of his general, who would then press the red button. But Petrov had doubts: although he saw those missiles approaching, he was also lucid enough to see that something was wrong. First of all, there was no immediate reason for America to provoke. Second, America would not send five missiles if they wanted to mount an attack, as he now saw it, but at least fifty or a hundred. Based on that reasoning, he decided not to accept the data from the technology and his radar screen. And guess what? It had effectively been an atmospheric effect that had confused the radar system.”

“By the grace of the authentic intelligence of a human being, World War III could have been avoided. That’s why I dedicated the book to the man who saved the world: because in moments of technology doubt, our authentic intelligence will always prove crucial. And especially when it comes to big data and artificial intelligence. Because suppose a computer algorithm indicates that it would be better to have your left lung amputated preventively, because you have a 99 percent chance of developing a life-threatening lung tumor within the year: wouldn’t you like to have an oncologist at your side who, as a modern Stanislav Petrov, wants to have an extra test done to see if a mistake has happened somewhere?”